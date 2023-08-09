The People’s Pharmacy

Q: My husband has very stinky feet. He has tried powders (both medicated and not), washing his shoes regularly, rotating his shoes daily, wearing cotton socks, wool socks or no socks and changing his socks and shoes midday. We bought him more breathable shoes, and he has experimented spraying Lysol in his footwear after use.

None of this has helped. What other ideas do you have to beat the stink? It’s so strong! I feel so badly for him. It seems worse during hot weather.

A: First, we would encourage him to see either a podiatrist or a dermatologist to rule out something serious, such as a bacterial infection. Athlete’s foot can sometimes cause foot odor. There are several over-the-counter antifungal ingredients to consider: clotrimazole, miconazole, terbinafine or tolnaftate.

Many readers recommend soaking feet in a solution of one part vinegar to two parts water. Others suggest a vinegar and amber Listerine foot soak. Epsom salt or baking soda soaks have also been helpful for some people.

If a bacterial infection is contributing to the problem, applying Neosporin ointment overnight for several days may be helpful. Some doctors have recommended washing feet with PhisoHex disinfectant.

We also heard from a reader who suggested taking oral zinc tablets (50 milligrams). His motto: “Don’t stink — take zinc!” It should not be taken for more than 30 days, though.

Advertising

Q: I had prostate cancer several years ago. My oncologist is a big believer in vitamin D3 supplements. He measures my blood levels every six months and wants me to keep my level over 50 ng/mL.

Isn’t that excessive? I was doing some research on the internet and found recommendations that 25 hydroxyvitamin D should be between 20 and 40 ng/mL. What do you think?

A: There is growing recognition that adequate vitamin D levels may have anti-cancer activity (Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, July 2023). Men who are deficient in this nutrient appear to be more vulnerable to prostate cancer progression (Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, January 2023).

To learn more about testing, healthy levels and supplements, you may wish to consult our “eGuide to Vitamin D and Optimal Health.” This online resource may be found under the Health eGuide tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com. The 50 ng/mL level your oncologist recommends is not unreasonable.

Q: My garden is full of chiggers, and the itch from the bites drives me crazy. I made a mixture of amber Listerine, oil of orange and vanilla extract and sprayed it on my body. I took special care to cover my ankles and bands around my underpants and bras. In addition, I sprayed my hair and neck.

I am happy to report it was very effective and smelled like bubble gum. I detected just one bite under my arm and will be more careful with that spot in the future. I hope this helps others who are bothered by those pesky critters.

A: Thank you for sharing your innovative preventive strategy. Many readers also suggest dusting socks and shoes with flowers of sulfur. This old-fashioned bug repellent can often be found in garden supply stores. Be careful not to inhale the powder, though. Take a shower when you come in from outside to scrub off any chiggers that may have escaped the sulfur deterrent.