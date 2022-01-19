Q: I’ve been taking D-mannose for a couple of years to prevent recurrent urinary tract infections. I am relieved to have something that works!

I take a teaspoonful before bed, and that usually keeps any infection under control. If I get the twinge that signals a UTI, I’ll take another spoonful right away. Within an hour, I’m symptom-free. Please note: D-mannose only works on E. coli bacteria.

A: D-mannose is a naturally occurring sugar found in fruits and vegetables such as cranberries, cabbage and green beans. Your body also makes it, in modest quantities.

D-mannose interferes with the ability of Escherichia coli bacteria to cling to the walls of the urinary tract and cause infection (American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, August 2020). This systematic review of eight clinical trials found that women taking this supplement were much less likely to experience repeat urinary tract infections.

D-mannose appears about as effective as antibiotics in preventing recurrence. Side effects are mostly mild, with a few women reporting diarrhea. However, the studies were small and should be repeated with more volunteers.

Q: I suspected that vitamin D was the culprit causing my severe leg cramps, so I quit taking it for a couple of years. Yesterday I took a 5,000 IU dose with vitamin K2.

Then last night I woke with one of the most severe cramps I have ever had in my life, in my ankle and foot! It had to be the vitamin D.

I would do a “stop-and-start test” but the pain is so severe, I am afraid to. At this point, I’m just not going to take any more vitamin D.

A: It is possible to get too much vitamin D through supplements. The dose you took was substantially higher than the recommended daily allowance (600 IU per day for adults up to 70).

Many people can tolerate doses up to 2,000 to 4,000 IU without complications. Some individuals are more sensitive, however. They report digestive distress or muscle pain and weakness. This may be due to vitamin D liberating too much calcium into the bloodstream. Others have also reported muscle cramps after taking large doses of vitamin D.

You can learn more about the pros and cons of vitamin D supplements in our eGuide to Vitamin D and Optimal Health. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: Two years ago my cholesterol was around 200. My doctor was OK with that. Six months ago it was 260, which alarmed us. I have been on a healthy diet but I had started taking glucosamine and chondroitin for my knees and ankles.

I saw on your website that some people report high cholesterol as a result of these arthritis supplements. I immediately stopped the glucosamine and chondroitin. Last month my cholesterol was measured at 207. Do these supplements interfere with the test, or do they actually raise cholesterol?

A: You are not the first reader to report that taking glucosamine and chondroitin was associated with higher cholesterol readings. We started hearing about this association more than 20 years ago.

That said, we have not been able to find research that demonstrates these supplements actually raise lipids. Your hypothesis that they may interfere with the test is plausible, but it requires further research. Since no one is likely to conduct such a study, people will need to monitor their own reactions.