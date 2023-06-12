On Nutrition

One of the many downsides of developing any health problem centered on the digestive system is that it affects what you can eat if you want to reduce your symptoms. But with the autoimmune condition inflammatory bowel disease, the stakes are higher than with some gastrointestinal conditions. Not only does IBD — which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis — have uncomfortable, embarrassing symptoms such as abdominal pain and urgent bowel movements, it also damages the intestines and increases the risk of colon cancer.

Seattle chef Joel Gamoran, author of “Cooking Scrappy” and creator of the free livestreaming cooking show “Homemade,” was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis six years ago. It wasn’t a big surprise, as he has a strong family history of the disease and has watched loved ones struggle with it for decades. But he still found himself wondering, and worrying, about what he could eat. You might think that having a chef’s cooking skills would make it easier to navigate a necessary diet change, but that’s not necessarily the case.

“Our best strengths are always our biggest weaknesses,” he said. “All I do all day is think about food. And then I’m supposed to navigate that a different way. I find it difficult, but then when I team up with an organization I can trust, it makes it easier to understand what you can eat and what makes sense and what’s best for the body.”

That organization is the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, and Gamoran teamed up with them to develop Gut Friendly Recipes, an interactive collection of more than 500 recipes that have been vetted by registered dietitians who specialize in IBD.

The site, which launched in January is still in its first phase. Currently, registered users (a free feature), can save favorite recipes and create meal plans. Phase 2 will include more cooking videos and personalized options, and Catherine Soto, senior director of patient education and support for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, said the site will continue to grow to include not just more recipes, but more recipes that represent a variety of cultural food traditions.

Importantly, the site will evolve to meet the also-evolving science on the connection between IBD and diet. Currently, the site supports the Crohn’s Disease Exclusion Diet and the Specific Carbohydrate Diet, both of which have the strongest evidence base for helping to manage IBD and reduce symptom flare-ups, as well as the Mediterranean diet and the low-FODMAP (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols) diet, which may also be useful for some people with IBD.

Advertising

“The biggest question we receive at the foundation is, ‘What should I eat?’” Soto said. “We would love to be at the point where we can say, ‘This one diet,’ but we’re not at that point. That’s part of the complexity of this disease. Diet does have a role to play in IBD, but there’s more research needed to understand it.”

Gamoran said he also gets the ‘What can you eat?’ question a lot. “I see it as, ‘What can you not eat.’ When you get diagnosed with anything, I think it’s like, ‘Oh god, what do I have to change?’ But there’s a million ways you can go with this.” He said learning how to cook — then teaching people how to get behind the stove — has been his calling. “I want to give people that confidence and those tools. If people want to take care of their health, they have to cook. Just being able to have that arrow in your quiver is important. It doesn’t matter if you’re dealing with Crohn’s or colitis or not.”

Soto said people living with IBD can still do the things they love. “You might have to navigate things along the way, but we want you to find what works for you,” Soto said. “There’s some science that shows us that certain diets may be helpful, and within that, you may have choices.” Ultimately, she said, it’s about learning which foods you can tolerate, and meeting your nutritional needs.

For example, Gamoran said that people with IBD may tolerate eating farro or other whole grains, but find that eating wheat flour affects their digestion. Like many people with IBD, he had to get creative to be able to tolerate cruciferous vegetables. “It’s really hard for me to eat coleslaw, but if I braise cabbage with a little chicken stock, that goes well,” he said. Many recipes on the site suggest cooking vegetables for longer or peeling off skins, if needed, to make them more digestible. “Experiment. Try the salad, and if that doesn’t work for you, try chopping the salad really fine. If that still doesn’t work, then add a squeeze of lemon and let it wilt down.”

Unfortunately, Gamoran said it’s been challenging to promote the recipe finder. “I’m in food media, I have been my whole career. Not a lot of people want to combine food talk with poop talk,” he said, adding he appreciates the work that the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is doing to destigmatize IBD. “We know there are so many people who are struggling with IBD every day, and some don’t even know they have it, and some are embarrassed by it. The more that we can get out there, the more that the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation can touch lives, the more that people feel like they’re not alone. I have been blown away by the chapter here in Seattle. It’s unbelievable, the support, the number of health care providers that are involved. If you have Crohn’s or colitis, Seattle is an amazing place to live. I’m new to this journey and for anyone reading this who is, too, from one newbie to another newbie, this is cool.”