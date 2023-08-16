Q: You’ve written about nighttime leg cramps in the past. Since I have some experience with that, I’ll share my favorite approach. I have tried pickles or pickle juice to ease leg cramps, but that’s not convenient at bedside. In the middle of the night, mustard is not really palatable.

I have found the magic. Hot, spicy candy, such as Hot Tamales, work really well. (Cinnamon bites work, too.) I keep these in my bedside table. When I feel the cramp starting, I quickly chew one Hot Tamale and often it is enough. They work fast but if one doesn’t do it, I chew another. For me, this chewy candy is darn near miraculous.

A: Thanks for a fantastic demonstration of the power of home remedies. Doctors have no Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for nighttime leg cramps. But readers of this column have been sharing their solutions for decades.

We now have a scientific explanation for why strong flavors like cinnamon or mustard can interrupt a painful muscle cramp quickly.

Many years ago, two neuroscientists developed severe arm cramps while ocean kayaking. They spent the next 10 years figuring out what caused the cramps and how to relieve them.

Muscle overuse can sometimes trigger nerves to fire inappropriately and make the muscle fibers contract. However, stimulating nerves through transient receptor potential channels can reverse the contraction. Cinnamon, ginger and capsaicin (the active ingredient in hot peppers) all activate TRP.

Advertising

The neuroscientists concocted a drink they call HotShot to ease cramps. It contains these TRP-activating ingredients.

Readers who enjoy such quirky approaches to common ailments may find our book, “The People’s Pharmacy Quick & Handy Home Remedies,” helpful. If your local library does not have a copy, you can find it online in the bookstore at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: I started drinking oolong tea the day after I read on your website that it could help eczema. It’s been 10 days now, and my eczema is dramatically improved! Thank you. It’s hard to believe that tea can create this much healing.

During the first few days, I couldn’t drink as much as I do now, as the caffeine level was uncomfortable. (I usually consume only decaffeinated drinks.) I found a natural way to decaffeinate a tea: steep for 30 seconds, then toss out the liquid and brew the same tea bag in fresh hot water. Now I can have several cups per day. I hope everyone with eczema benefits from this wonder cure.

A: Twenty years ago, we were fascinated to read that more than half of a group of patients with recalcitrant atopic dermatitis (really bad eczema) got relief from drinking a liter of oolong tea every day (Archives of Dermatology, January 2001). The effect kicked in after a few weeks and lasted for at least six months. The investigators theorized that the polyphenols in tea might calm the allergic response linked to eczema.

To our disappointment, this study does not appear to have been followed up. A subsequent trial in Hong Kong concluded that green tea baths do not help atopic dermatitis (Medicines, Jan. 8, 2019).

Some readers have had a good response like yours. Others have found that drinking oolong tea did not help their skin condition. No doubt many people would welcome research to determine when this approach would be useful.