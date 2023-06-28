Q: I read that the bands used for nausea and seasickness could help some people sleep better. I am a very light sleeper and wake several times during the night, so I thought I’d try this idea.

They work very well for me — maybe not 100% of the time, but I do get a good night’s sleep most nights. I believe using these bands is easier and better than taking medications. I think I read about these bands in your newspaper column. If so, thank you for the idea.

A: Nearly 20 years ago, we received this letter from a reader: “I would like to share an acupressure tip that helps me sleep. Tape a dried kidney bean to the inside of your right wrist. I locate this point between the two tendons by measuring the width of three fingers from the wrist crease.

“This gives me around eight hours of very sound sleep. If I have to get up to go to the bathroom, I still go right back to sleep. This approach is cheap, safe and better than anything I have used in the past.”

We did some research on acupressure and discovered that it can be a safe and effective strategy for improving sleep. The spot this reader described is known as the “Inner Gate.”

A recent study found that acupressure was easy for people to learn and improved insomnia symptoms better than a sleep hygiene approach (Hong Kong Medical Journal, February 2023). The authors concluded, “Self-administered acupressure taught in a short training course is effective to improve sleep and related daytime impairment and mood problems in people with insomnia in short term (up to week 8).”

You can learn more about this and other approaches to overcoming insomnia in our “eGuide to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: I understand that olive oil can reduce the risk for heart disease and cancer. But I do not know what kind of olive oil to use. The supermarket has a wide variety of products. Which should I choose to get benefits?

A: Extra-virgin olive oil contains polyphenol compounds that may contribute to the health benefits it offers as well as to the flavor experienced cooks prize. It is derived from the first pressing of the olives, without heat or solvent chemicals, and must meet specified chemical and sensory standards.

ConsumerLab.com recently reviewed extra-virgin olive oil products and recommended three: California Olive Ranch 100% California Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lucini Italia Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Life Extension California Estate Extra Virgin Olive Oil. You can learn more details by subscribing to ConsumerLab.com.

Q: I am a beekeeper. Back in 1981, when I was starting out, I got stung 118 times by honeybees. I was working a neighbor’s hives.

These stings were all under my right arm, just below the armpit, where the glove came to an end. My wife cut an onion in half and used a towel to hold it in place over the stings. After about 30 minutes, you could not tell I had been stung.

A: Thanks for reminding everyone about the onion remedy for stings. When we first learned about it years ago, we checked with onion chemist Eric Block. He confirmed that fresh-cut onions contain enzymes that can help degrade the compounds in a sting.