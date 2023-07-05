Q: I generally read your column with a high degree of suspicion. It is often biased toward unproven cures or alternative medicine. Instead, you should use information that is accurate and by the science book. I just don’t trust your take on things.

I could go on and on about misinformation I have seen in your column. There are headlines such as “Cherry juice for gout pain.” Such home remedies are no better than snake oil.

A: We love science and value well-controlled studies to establish the effectiveness of various remedies. We always seek research on the benefits and risks of dietary supplements, home remedies and pharmaceuticals. When there are data, we include a citation.

Because home remedies and most natural products cannot be patented, big pharmaceutical firms usually don’t study them. They would have no way of recouping their investment.

You suggest that tart cherries for gout is a ridiculous idea. Yet research shows that consumption of tart cherry juice lowers uric acid in the bloodstream (Current Developments in Nutrition, Feb. 25, 2019). Gout is associated with high levels of uric acid. A systematic review of six studies demonstrated fewer gout attacks when people were ingesting cherry juice or extract (Evidence Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Dec. 4, 2019).

Anyone who would like more information on this topic may want to listen to our free podcast “1298: The Health Benefits of Tart Cherries.” In it, we interviewed leading experts in sports medicine on their peer-reviewed research regarding tart cherries for physical and cognitive performance.

Advertising

Q: When I worked for the Navy many years ago, everyone who worked at the nitroglycerin (NG) plant would develop a headache every day. They universally said that eating ice cream on arriving home immediately took the headache away. They called it the solution to the NG headache.

A: Cardiologists frequently prescribe nitroglycerin to heart patients who suffer from chest pain (angina). The medication helps blood vessels dilate to improve circulation. This also causes headaches.

We have heard from many migraine patients that inducing “brain freeze” with ice cream or a slushie often stops an early headache. Scientists have found that cold changes the pattern of blood flow in the brain. This might help explain the ice cream headache and may also be the reason brain freeze can help stop a migraine.

Q: I’ve dealt with acne all of my life. When I was in my 30s, Accutane mostly eliminated cystic acne. Nonetheless, I still break out sometimes.

When I retired, my sugar consumption decreased, and my skin improved. The day or so after I volunteer — and find something sweet in the office kitchen — my skin reminds me that sugar is not my friend.

We recently moved, and my spouse no longer gets a free cookie with his lunch at the sandwich shop. Magically, his skin has improved.

Advertising

A: People are often skeptical that changes in diet can affect acne. Even dermatologists used to tell their patients that diet didn’t matter.

Studies suggest, however, that eating less sugar and dairy products and consuming more vegetables and fruit can help people achieve clearer skin (Cutis, July 2022).

You can learn more about diet and home remedies as well as over the counter and prescription drugs in our “eGuide to Acne Solutions.” You’ll find this online resource under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.