On Nutrition

It’s common to paint certain forms of technology as either good or bad (much as it’s common to paint certain foods as good or bad), but in most cases it’s not about the technology (or food) itself, but about how it’s used. Take artificial intelligence, or AI. While I roll my eyes at AI every time I ask Alexa a simple question and she either responds with “Sorry, I don’t know that” or gives me an answer to a totally different question, there are other, darker, applications of AI that are not going to make our society better. So when I learned that using AI-generated meal plans was trending, I decided to look into it.

I asked three AI sources for meal plans: the top result to the search query “AI meal planner,” Bard (Google’s AI experiment) and ChatGPT (the widely used AI chatbot). I requested three types of 7-day meal plans: vegan, low-FODMAP (for people with irritable bowel syndrome, aka IBS. FODMAP stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols) and gluten-free. My goal was to assess usefulness, practicality and, most important, accuracy. The “AI meal planner” asked me my age, preferred cuisines, my calorie goal, if I had any food allergies and what type of diet I wanted to follow. Bard and ChatGPT did not have specific prompts. None provided actual recipes.

I was alarmed when the “AI meal planner” gave me a vegan meal plan that included eggs and a lot of cheese, plus many meals with almost no protein (spaghetti with tomato sauce; pancakes with syrup; garden salad with vinaigrette). Bard and ChatGPT were a bit better. They both yielded simple plans that included more specifics about primary ingredients (such as Bard’s “salad with quinoa, vegetables and a vinaigrette”) and snacks. They also included more beans, lentils nuts and tofu than the “AI meal planner,” although some meals were still low in protein, and some days were a bit low in fruits and vegetables.

The “AI meal planner’s” low-FODMAP diet was an epic failure. It included several high-FODMAP foods, sometimes all in the same meal. ChatGPT’s low-FODMAP meal plan specified lactose-free milk and yogurt (lactose is a FODMAP) but didn’t specify how much to eat of a few foods that are low-FODMAP only in very limited amounts. Bard’s plan was in the middle: It didn’t specify high-FODMAP foods, but it was so vague (“chicken or fish with roasted vegetables”) that you would have to know which vegetables are low-FODMAP. Both Bard and ChatGPT include the disclaimer that you should consult with a registered dietitian.

That vagueness extended to the gluten-free meal plan. Bard slapped the words “gluten-free” before most meals, leaving you to your own devices. ChatGPT did that with a few key foods (toast, oatmeal, granola) but gave specifics for meals with naturally gluten-free ingredients. The “AI meal planner” couldn’t even be bothered to specify that foods like bread and burger buns should be gluten-free. Another epic fail.

Basically, these plans were as impersonal as any you would find in a book or magazine. Overall, the ChatGPT plans were the most interesting and provided the most detail about primary ingredients. None of the plans gave much guidance on spices and other flavor agents, but ChatGPT was the best of the lot. The lack of detail in the Bard and “AI meal planner” plans could be unhealthy for people with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity, or for those who have IBS.

I don’t even want to know what Alexa would come up with.