Q: I read in your column about mixing powdered fruit pectin with boiling water for aching joint relief. I mix 1 teaspoon with 1/3 cup of boiling water. Then I put it in the fridge and use 1 teaspoon in the morning in my coffee (along with a scoop of CocoaVia) and 1 teaspoon in a cup of cold water before I go to bed.

This seems to do the trick. Am I missing out by not using the grape juice? Or is the fruit pectin the trick? Is tart cherry juice as good as grape juice? I can’t find any research on this.

A: We received this letter 25 years ago regarding arthritis remedies: “My wife and I tried your golden raisins and gin for arthritis, and we were unimpressed. We have discovered something else, though, that seems to work for us. Take 2 teaspoons of Certo dissolved in 3 ounces of grape juice. Do this three times a day. We have been told to cut back to 1 teaspoon Certo in grape juice twice a day after the joints quit aching.”

Certo is liquid plant pectin. We appreciate your experiment with powdered pectin. It is sold in the canning section of the supermarket to thicken homemade jams and jellies. The powder does not dissolve easily in cold liquid. Your solution takes care of that problem.

If you are getting relief from pectin in your coffee and bedtime water, you may not need juice, though both grape and cherry juice have anti-inflammatory activity (Mini Reviews in Medicinal Chemistry, Jan. 25, 2023). CocoaVia supplies cocoa flavonols. Controlled trials show that these compounds promote cardiovascular health (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, June 2022). (CocoaVia underwrites our radio show.)

Q: I want to buy a multivitamin for my husband, an ex-smoker. I am trying to find out if beta carotene would be safe for him. Studies show it increases lung cancer in smokers and ex-smokers.

Some websites say smokers, ex-smokers and people exposed to asbestos should never take beta carotene. That was the conclusion from the VITAL trial. Other websites recommend mixed carotenoids. I am confused and not sure what is safe and how much of these supplements, if any, to take.

A: The VITAL trial concluded that the problem lies with isolated supplements: “Long-term use of individual B-carotene, retinol, and lutein supplements should not be recommended for lung cancer prevention, particularly among smokers” (American Journal of Epidemiology, April 1, 2009).

A careful meta-analysis of 12 randomized clinical trials found that vitamin A in any form did not affect the risk of lung cancer, except for smokers or asbestos workers (Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, March 4, 2020). Given these findings, you may want to search online for a multivitamin without vitamin A for your husband. We found only a few.

Q: When I spent a winter in Arizona, I learned from an older woman to eat a dill pickle every day. That stops leg cramps from occurring.

A: Pickles, or even a sip of pickle juice, can reverse a painful leg cramp. If you are trying to prevent nighttime cramps, you might eat your pickle at supper. Timing might be important.

