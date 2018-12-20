Plus: a DIY eye compress and an unusual reason to eat raisins at bedtime.

Q: I have had great results from marijuana oil for neuropathy. Last year, I had extreme pain in my feet at night. They were so swollen that I had trouble putting my shoes on in the morning. I could not be as active as usual.

I took prescribed gabapentin for the pain. When I read in your column about natural approaches such as benfotiamine, curcumin and alpha-lipoic acid, I started taking them. Almost all my neuropathy symptoms disappeared, and I no longer need the gabapentin.

At 88, I still get occasional foot pain at night. It is instantly relieved by topical marijuana oil. My doctor said many of his patients are finding it helpful for pain. I live in an upscale retirement community, and a large number of people here are using marijuana oil to relieve pain without side effects.

A: Cannabis-based medicines have some scientific support for chronic pain (Pain Physician, September 2017). In states where medicinal marijuana is unavailable, some people are using cannabidiol (CBD) oil instead. This cannabis-derived compound does not make people high and has become widely available without a prescription. More clinical research is needed to explore its pain-relieving potential.

Q: I have had a bad case of blepharitis for many years. It looks like pimples on my eyelids. My doctor prescribed eyedrops for dry eyes, an antibiotic that merely clogs up the sebaceous glands even worse, and hot compresses.

The problem is that I am supposed to keep a hot compress on the eyes for anywhere from three to 15 minutes. It’s impossible to keep a washcloth or a gauze pad hot for more than about a minute.

I discovered a great solution: Using a hand warmer works like a champ. This is a packet that one shakes to activate and then can stuff in a glove to keep one’s hands warm in winter. Once the hand warmer reaches target temperature, it stays warm for hours. It’s hot enough to provide relief but not so hot that it hurts the eyes. This way I don’t need to constantly replenish the wet compress with hot water or warm it in the microwave.

A: Thank you for sharing this intriguing idea. Another option for people with dry eyes is a Dry Eye Relief Mask (DERM). This moist-heat compress contains tiny silica beads that can be warmed in the microwave. It, too, lasts more than a minute and may prove an alternative to the hand warmer. There is more information at www.eyeeco.com.

Heat can help make the oils in the meibomian glands of the eyelids less thick. This in turn can help ease blepharitis and dry eye syndrome.

Q: I must thank you for writing about raisins to get a wonderful night’s sleep. I really cannot believe this gift! Your newsletter has helped me educate myself on many topics. Raisins to sleep through the night work like a miracle.

A: Other readers report that a handful of raisins before bedtime reduces the number of trips they have to make to the bathroom during the night. We have no idea why this remedy might work, but we are pleased to learn that it has been helpful for so many.

For more ideas on how to overcome insomnia, we suggest our eGuide to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep. It’s available in the Health Guides section of www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.