Q: Years ago, I discovered that applying Pepto-Bismol to my skin could cure acne. Lately, I have developed some seborrheic keratoses. I have been applying liquid Pepto-Bismol to those also with great results. The ugly patches are shrinking and gradually disappearing.

A: More than a decade ago, a reader of this newspaper column reported that topical Pepto-Bismol helped speed acne healing. At the time, we could find nothing in the medical literature to support that approach. Ten years later, there is still nothing.

The active ingredient in Pepto-Bismol is bismuth subsalicylate. The salicylate part of this compound is related to acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin). Topical salicylic acid has been used for decades to treat acne.

Seborrheic keratoses are benign skin growths sometimes referred to as barnacles. These round or oval brownish to blackish lesions are scaly and slightly raised. Salicylic acid has been used to peel down the rough spots. You are the first to report that the popular diarrhea remedy Pepto-Bismol might work on these skin growths.

Q: For several months, I have been taking two ashwagandha gummies nightly as a sleep aid. Several of my friends are also taking this dietary supplement.

It does provide a restful night’s sleep. Are there any concerning issues with this supplement?

A: Ashwagandha is a traditional ayurvedic medicine in India. It is used as an “adaptogen” to help combat stress. A meta-analysis and systematic review of five randomized controlled trials found that ashwagandha extract helps some people sleep better (PLoS One, Sept. 24, 2021).

Many visitors to our website report success as you have, but others complain of digestive upset. People allergic to nightshade plants may also react badly to ashwagandha.

You can learn more about this and other natural approaches to insomnia in our “eGuide to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: I know that you appreciate home remedies for hiccups. I have one that “works every time.”

I retired from my position as high school librarian after 37 years. One time in the library, I was speaking to a colleague and got the hiccups. He said he knew how to get rid of them. I smiled, despite deep skepticism.

He proceeded to get a small glass of water and told me to put my arms out to the side (like an airplane). He held the paper cup for me and instructed me to begin to quickly take short sips of water until I felt the hiccups were gone. To my amazement, it worked.

Over the years, I used the same technique on students in the library who got the hiccups. They were just as skeptical as I had been. All the other students watched as they were thinking I was making a fool of myself and the student. They were flabbergasted when they saw that the procedure worked. If I remember correctly, it has never failed in school or at home.

A: Thank you for sharing an unusual technique. Many of the hiccup remedies we have encountered over the years involve drinking water. Presumably some of the effort needed to drink from the wrong side of the glass or while a partner holds your ears closed stops the repeated involuntary contractions of the diaphragm. Another remedy, reaching up with the left arm while drinking water, might work in a similar way to your airplane technique.