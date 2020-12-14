On Nutrition

If you’re like most people, you’ve been cooking more over the past nine months than you would have in a “normal” year. Even if you like to cook, this may be a bit wearing. That’s where leftovers come in handy. (Did I say “handy”? I meant to say that leftovers are a gift from the food gods.) If you’re cooking once, why not eat twice — or three times? But not all leftovers are created equal, because some dishes taste better the next day than others. Turns out, there is some science that explains why that is.

When a dish includes a lot of aromatic ingredients — spices, herbs, onions, garlic, hot peppers — it tends to taste even better the next day. Strong spices and flavors often stand out individually when a dish is straight from the stove or oven, which can come across as harsh. But as the dish cools and sits, spices and other flavor components mingle with each other and with any proteins and starches in the dish, producing mellower, more well-rounded flavors. This is why chilis and curries taste great the next day. Also, fat carries flavor, so dishes that are higher in fat tend to retain their rich flavor when reheated over the next few days. Perhaps this explains the appeal of leftover pizza?

Time is also kind to cuts of meat that are, not coincidentally, at their best with long, slow cooking methods — think braising or traditional barbecue. Cuts such as brisket and short ribs are chewy because they contain more connective tissue, such as the sheets of collagen that surround muscle fibers. Connective tissue is chewier than muscle tissue. Long, slow cooking breaks down the collagen, and a night of rest in the refrigerator continues the breakdown. And if the meat is in a sauce or gravy, the now-elatinous collagen can absorb those flavors, drawing it into the meat. Similar to how collagen breaks down in meat, starches in food gelatinize as they cook, then break down as they cool and rearrange themselves into structures that trap flavors from surrounding sauces.

To get more specific, these dishes mature well when you make enough to enjoy as leftovers: stews, soups, chilis, curries, casseroles, lasagna, chicken and egg salads, slow-cooked briskets and pork butts. While tossed green salads don’t hold, marinated vegetables and salads with sturdy ingredients like grains, beans and firm vegetables do.

And when you do reheat your fabulous leftovers, opt for a skillet or saucepot over low heat, or a baking dish in a low oven, when you can — microwaving isn’t kind to flavors. And no matter how tasty your leftovers are, they have an expiration date of three to four days, so if you make more than you will eat in that time, portion some out for the freezer while it’s still fresh — freezing leftovers when Day 4 hits doesn’t restart the food safety clock.

Turkey and bean chili

Yield: Serves 6-8

This recipe uses less meat and more beans than many recipes, for a good dose of plant protein and fiber without actually being a vegetarian chili. It’s very adaptable, which is good now that we’re more likely to be making do with what we have on hand in the interest of reducing trips to the grocery store. No ground turkey on hand? You could easily use ground beef. You can use any canned beans you have (even white bean and chickpeas). No smoked paprika or unsweetened cocoa? No worries … they’re nice but not necessary. I think beer adds some depth, but if you don’t want to use beer, chicken broth also works well. This recipe is fast enough to make for dinner the night you want to eat it, but I sometimes make it the night before I plan to eat it. It can easily be doubled.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound ground 93% lean turkey (see notes)

2 cups chopped onion (about 1 large onion)

2 red, orange or yellow bell peppers, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2-4 tablespoons chili powder (see notes)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Two 14.5-ounce cans diced tomatoes

One 4-ounce can diced green chiles

16 ounces beer or chicken broth (see notes)

2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon sea salt (or more to taste)

2 cans beans (black, pinto, kidney or a combo), drained and rinsed

Optional garnishes: grated cheddar cheese, sliced green onions, diced avocado, sour cream, hot sauce, lime wedges

Steps:

In a large, heavy pot over high heat, add olive oil. Add the ground turkey and cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes, breaking up any clumps with a wooden spoon. Add the onions, bell peppers, garlic, chili powder, cumin, oregano and paprika. Stir well to blend. Cook until the peppers and onions start to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, green chiles, beer (or broth), cocoa powder and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Add the drained beans and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Serve in bowls with desired optional garnishes.

Notes: You can use 99% lean ground turkey breast, but 93% lean ground turkey includes both white and dark meat, adding a richer flavor. Keep in mind that “chili powder” is actually a blend of herbs and spices, so the degree of spicy hotness can vary greatly from brand to brand. Unless you always buy the same brand and know it well, start with 2 tablespoons and add more to taste, especially if you prefer a milder chili. If you opt to use beer, simply use a type you would enjoy drinking, whether that be lager, stout, porter or IPA.

Recipe by Carrie Dennett, MPH, RDN.