On Nutrition

Well, that was disappointing. After much anticipation, results of the MIND diet clinical trial, published July 18 in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed … basically nothing. MIND, which stands for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay, includes elements of both the Mediterranean diet and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet. It held a lot of promise for preventing Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, or at least slowing its progression. What actually happened is that the MIND diet failed to produce statistically significant brain benefits during the three-year trial.

There was every reason to be hopeful that the results would go a different way, that the largely plant-based MIND diet — which includes lots of green leafy vegetables along with berries, nuts, fish and olive oil, while minimizing saturated fat, sugar, and fried or highly processed foods — would produce significantly better results in participants assigned to it. After all, previous epidemiological (observational) studies demonstrated that people who had a MIND-like eating pattern experienced less cognitive decline.

But epidemiological studies can only show us that two things — in this case diet and dementia — are associated. It’s clinical trials that can establish cause and effect, or lack of it. In the MIND diet trial, 604 people age 65 or older were randomly assigned to follow the MIND diet or their usual diet for three years. Participants were cognitively healthy at the start of the trial but had a family history of Alzheimer’s dementia along with a “suboptimal” diet — allowing room for any benefits of adopting the MIND diet to show themselves. Once the results were in, both groups saw similar, slight improvements in cognitive tests, along with similar MRI-measured changes in brain volume.

Unfortunately, now that the MIND diet trial didn’t go as hoped, a number of nutrition scientists and experts are flipping the script and saying, “Well … the epidemiological data says the diet has benefit.” That’s backward, and not how science is supposed to work. In nutrition science, when you notice that people who eat a certain way are less likely to develop a certain health problem, you then design a randomized controlled clinical trial to test the hypothesis that it’s the diet that’s responsible, and not some other factor that those people also have in common, such as higher socioeconomic status or better access to preventive health care.

If I’m disappointed in these results, I can only imagine how the MIND researchers are feeling. Still, pointing to epidemiological studies or saying we needed longer to see if the diet worked just skirts around the truth of what happened: The hypothesis failed. That’s supposed to happen sometimes with science, because not all hypotheses bear fruit, and that’s OK. It’s not OK say the diet would have produced different results given more time when there’s no data to back up that assertion.

The MIND diet has received a lot of publicity, and the nature of Alzheimer’s disease means that many people are disappointed by the results of this clinical trial. People want hope, and no one wants their memory — or that of a loved one — to slip away. But not all diseases can be prevented through the food we eat or the life we live. While a nutritious, plant-rich diet will always provide health benefits, is it possible that for Alzheimer’s disease, an ounce of prevention is simply not worth a pound of cure?