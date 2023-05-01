On Nutrition

As Christy Harrison, New York-based registered dietitian and host of the “Food Psych” podcast, was writing and promoting her 2019 book, “Anti-Diet: Reclaim Your Time, Money, Well-Being, and Happiness Through Intuitive Eating,” she had a pretty good idea what her second book would be. “I found that I was talking a lot about the second chapter, which was about wellness culture,” she said. “It was really resonating with people.”

As a clinician and a podcaster, Harrison has had many people struggling with disordered eating reach out to tell her they received a diagnosis for leaky gut, candida or adrenal fatigue — with recommendations to adopt a strict diet. They wondered how they could comply with those recommendations while also trying to heal their relationship with food. “Not only are there very little to no [evidence-based] recommendations behind those diseases,” she said, “but with many of those diseases, maybe there’s a grain of truth to them, but the diagnosis itself is dubious.”

Then came COVID, and Harrison watched people capitalize on wellness culture by promoting the idea that fit and healthy people wouldn’t get COVID. Next, was the emergence of QAnon in wellness spaces, coupled with an escalation of anti-vaccine sentiments and social media spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories — all topics she addresses in depth in her new book, “The Wellness Trap: Break Free from Diet Culture, Disinformation, and Dubious Diagnoses — and Find Your True Well-Being.”

“Wellness culture is having a moment. I feel like there have been moments from the 2010s on where people said ‘wellness is dead,’ but seeing this surge during COVID, no, wellness isn’t dead,” Harrison said. “I saw the role of social media in amplifying division and hate, and how this shows up in wellness culture.”

Perhaps it was no coincidence that she landed her book deal on Jan. 5, 2021, the day before the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

But wellness culture wasn’t always rigid diets, dubious diagnoses and conspiracy theories, as Harrison details early in the book. “In 1959 the initial emergence of wellness was nothing like that. It was much more aligned with what I think as well-being, focusing on social connection and emotional wellness,” she said. “That concept of wellness was something I can get on board with. Then in the 1970s it morphed into co-opting of Eastern spirituality stripped for parts.”

Not only is contextless co-opting of traditional healing practices from other cultures common in modern wellness culture, but so is the emphasis on “good” and “bad” foods that emerged in the 1970s, with many wellness practitioners displaying signs of what a few decades later would be called “orthorexia,” or an unhealthy obsession with eating healthy. “I was surprised and interested in how deeply entangled diet culture was with the emergence of wellness culture in the 1970s,” Harrison said.

Moving past the origin story of wellness culture, Harrison covers a lot of timely ground, including biohacking (aka tech-bro dieting), clean eating, juicing and cleansing, and workplace wellness programs (disclaimer: I’m quoted in the book about that last topic).

It’s important to note that there’s no one type of person who falls for dubious wellness claims. Even “smart” people who have no trouble applying critical thinking in other areas of their lives can find themselves sucked into wellness culture. “The Wellness Trap” is an insightful, thoughtful resource for finding freedom.

“So many people are desperate for answers, and many things are poorly understand by the medical system,” she said, offering the example of autoimmune diseases, because even modern medicine isn’t clear what aggravates symptoms or what reduces symptoms. “That’s fertile ground for the wellness industry to swoop in and say, ‘We have answers, we’re not going to medicate the symptoms, we’re going to get to the root causes.’ But so often, providers in the wellness space have predetermined these root causes, for example, automatically saying that condition X is caused by eating gluten,” she said. “It’s all so speculative and based on, if not no evidence, then little evidence. There’s just enough veneer of science to sound believable.”

One major wellness culture theme is the concept that “food is medicine.” Harrison said this can have unintended side effects. “I think there’s an idea that it’s ‘just food’ or ‘just supplements,’ so what’s the harm? But there’s a lot of harm that can come from that. So many people in our culture have preexisting disordered eating, and when you combine disordered eating with ‘food as medicine,’ it’s easy for it to slide into deeper disordered eating, which can become dangerous.”

She also points out that the dietary supplement industry is unregulated. “Some supplements do nothing or are adulterated, while others actually act as strong medications that should be regulated.” Whether someone subscribes to the idea that food is medicine or supplements are medicine, Harrison said being righteously opposed to “Big Pharma” or “Big Ag” can become a way to find a community, find something to believe in, and to organize their life. But this carries the risk that people won’t get treatment that will really help them. “Taking the approach that food is medicine can make people not take actual medicine,” Harrison said. “It spreads misinformation and exposes more people to these false claims, creating harm on a social level.”

Harrison wraps up her book by offering societal and individual approaches for moving from “wellness” to well-being — including sharing research from UW research scientist Mike Caulfield on increasing digital literacy to help combat mis- and disinformation. “I want to offer some skepticism that is rooted in compassion and understanding. I know how compelling and concerning it is when you feel like you aren’t getting answers,” she said. “I understand that people are underserved for chronic conditions, and that the wellness industry is right there to capitalize on it.”