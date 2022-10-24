On Nutrition

A reader asked me recently if leaky gut was a real thing. The short answer is, yes, it’s a real thing. Sort of. A medium-length answer is that “leaky gut” is probably not responsible for most of the things its theorized to cause, and odds are you don’t have to worry about it — despite what a wealth of books, online articles and supplement manufacturers would have you believe.

First, let’s consider what a “normal” gut looks like. Technically, the gut refers to the large intestine, or colon, but we’ll consider the small intestine here, too. Your intestines are a long tube that everything you ingest passes through en route to either being absorbed or turned into waste. You don’t want stuff in our intestines — food, waste, bacteria — to pass freely through the lining of your intestinal wall and into your bloodstream.

Thankfully, that lining has a tightly regulated system in place to only let through what’s supposed to get through, primarily water and digested nutrients. A layer of mucus acts as an additional line of defense, a buffer to keep “bad” bacteria from getting too close to the layer of cells that make up the lining. While everyone’s guts are semipermeable, when someone has increased intestinal permeability (hyperpermeability) due to a system breakdown, their guts “leak.” It’s a symptom of celiac disease and of diseases that cause ulcers in the intestinal wall, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It can also be caused by excessive use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen, naproxen and high-dose aspirin.

Could having an unhealthy gut microbiota — the population of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in your large intestine, fermenting fiber and other nondigestible foodstuffs — lead to leaky gut? There is no conclusive, evidence-based answer to that. Not that you would know it from all the tips out there for how to eat to prevent or heal leaky gut.

Leaky gut has been blamed for a laundry list of diseases and health conditions, many of which have nothing directly to do with the digestive system. This is where it’s important to look more closely at what any links to leaky gut mean. Is it really cause and effect (“I have leaky gut and that caused me to develop asthma”), or could it be reverse cause and effect (“I have asthma and it caused leaky gut”)? Or are two things simply associated, and happening at the same time (“I have leaky gut and asthma”), with neither one causing the other? That’s assuming someone actually has leaky gut.

There are countless “I had leaky gut and then I changed my diet and then all my symptoms went away” types of anecdotes. But did these people really have leaky gut? Right now, diagnosis would require an intestinal biopsy, as there are no other standard, adequately vetted tests for intestinal hyperpermeability. That’s one reason why “leaky gut syndrome” remains a theory, not a medical diagnosis. So if someone changes their diet and feels better, good for them, but leaky gut is probably not the common denominator.

It’s seductive to think, “Yes! I’m bloated, anxious and fatigued! It must be leaky gut.” Who doesn’t want a tidy answer when you’re suffering? But it’s a red herring that can lead to an unnecessarily restrictive diet and unnecessary dietary supplements. It can also be a distraction from finding out what is truly causing your symptoms and distress. That’s the worst outcome of all.