If you’re tuned into the fact that the health of your gut microbiota — the community of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in your gut, or large intestine — is important for health, then odds are you’re at least somewhat familiar with what probiotics are, and maybe even with what prebiotics are. But what about postbiotics? That’s a lot of “biotics,” and unfortunately there’s a fair amount of not-quite-accurate information out there about them. Let’s correct some of it.

Probiotics

Probiotics are defined by the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics, a nonprofit collaboration of scientists, as “live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit.” You can find probiotics:

In dietary supplements

In some (but not all) fermented foods, such as yogurt or kefir

Added to some nonfermented foods

No matter what form they come in, probiotics must have documented health benefits and contain defined microorganisms — defined enough that their genome has been analyzed — that are alive in enough numbers to provide health benefits when we eat them.

The most common probiotic species are Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli. These bacteria are added to milk to make yogurt and other fermented dairy foods, like kefir. You can sometimes find them in fermented nondairy foods like tempeh, miso, kimchi, kombucha and sauerkraut. Keep in mind that many fermented foods, while nutritious and healthful in other ways, no longer contain any living probiotic microorganisms. That’s why when you buy yogurt, for example, you want to see a “live and active cultures” seal on the label. If the label simply says, “made with active cultures,” the probiotic microorganisms may have been killed by heat processing.

Prebiotics

ISAPP defines a prebiotic as a substance “that is selectively utilized by host microorganisms conferring a health benefit.” In other words, food for beneficial bacteria and other microorganisms that are already hanging out in your gut microbiota. Prebiotics are nondigestible carbohydrates in foods — often called “functional fiber” — that make it through your stomach and small intestine undigested, but once in the large intestine, or colon, beneficial microorganisms eat (ferment) them.

Resistant starch is one type of prebiotic, found in foods like beans, underripe bananas, whole grains and cold cooked potatoes and pasta. Another is fructans, found in many plant foods, including onions, garlic, leeks, asparagus, artichokes, bananas, raisins, rye, barley and wheat. Even though fructans are good for you and your gut, some people with irritable bowel syndrome have digestive distress when they eat them.

In case you’re wondering, a synbiotic is a mixture of both probiotics and prebiotics. But now let’s talk about postbiotics.

Postbiotics

If you search for the word “postbiotics” online, the first page of results includes several incorrect statements, including from “experts.” You might read that postbiotics are “byproducts of the fermentation process carried out by probiotics in the intestine” or “the waste left behind after your body digests both prebiotics and postbiotics.” You might see headlines like “The key to reaping the benefit of postbiotics from foods” or claims that fermented foods contain postbiotics. Let’s unpack all this misinformation.

ISAPP defines a postbiotic as “a preparation of inanimate microorganisms and/or their components that confers a health benefit.” Postbiotics may include whole microbes or parts of microbes that have been deliberately inactivated. “Inactivated” doesn’t mean they’re dead, per se, just that they are inanimate, or nonviable. They are still bioactive, or able to have an effect on us or other living organisms.

Byproducts of the fermentation of prebiotic fiber by probiotic microorganisms in the intestines — aka “the waste left behind” — don’t fit that definition. It’s not the byproducts that matter here, and a postbiotic can be prepared from many microorganisms, not only those that meet the definition of probiotic.

What about the claim that fermented foods contain postbiotics? While some fermented foods, especially those that are pasteurized or baked, may contain microorganisms that are nonviable when we eat them, this does not meet the definition of a postbiotic. A postbiotic needs to be made in a controlled, repeatable manner to allow for consistency between batches, and allow the product to be tested in research studies to establish if it has an actual health benefit — a key part of the definition of a postbiotic.

Because different postbiotic preparations contain different mixtures of microorganisms or their components, they might have health effects via many different mechanisms. Potential health effects involve the gut microbiota, immune system, metabolism, and our enteric (gut) and central nervous systems. However, data from human clinical trials is limited and of variable quality.

Many supplement companies are pushing postbiotic products with claims that include digestive health, improved immune function and weight loss. Some even include prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics in one pill. Are these claims true? Should you be taking them? Current evidence says probably not, on both counts.

With probiotics and postbiotics, any health benefits are specific to each product or preparation. It’s impossible to legitimately make generalized health claims. That doesn’t stop manufacturers of many postbiotic supplements from marketing towards people who are already healthy and are interested in “optimizing” wellness. If you want to take any “biotic” supplement or modified food for a spin, know this: any product worth buying would have demonstrated health benefits from human clinical trials, and the company should be able to provide for documentation of that health benefit. If that benefit matches your needs, then you might consider buying it. And, yes, everything I just said does place a burden on you, the consumer. Unfair, but true.

For more solid, reliable information on all the “biotics” plus fermented foods, the ISAAP has a “for consumers” page (isappscience.org/for-consumers). For a guide to probiotics available in the U.S., what they help with, and how strong the evidence is to support those recommendations, visit usprobioticguide.com.