Q: You wrote about lipoprotein(a) demonstrating that someone might be developing heart disease. I found the blood test useful for the opposite reason — showing that I have a low risk for heart attack.

I have had high low-density lipoprotein and high cholesterol measures for over a decade (since menopause). Every primary care doctor has wanted to put me on statins, despite the fact that I have a very low body mass index, low blood pressure and blood sugar, exercise regularly, eat a low-carb diet high in healthy fats and never smoked.

I have resisted their statin prescriptions, but finally I saw a cardiologist just to make sure I wasn’t in danger of dropping dead from a sudden heart attack. He tested my Lp(a) and ordered a coronary calcium scan. The latter showed a score of 0. The Lp(a) measured less than 6. Unless other things change, he doesn’t recommend a statin.

A: It sounds like you are following a heart-healthy lifestyle. How smart of you to check in with a cardiologist to make sure you are on the right track!

Lp(a) is a long-recognized independent risk factor for heart disease. Because doctors believe there is no treatment to lower this lipid fraction, they rarely measure it.

Research now shows, however, that it may be responsible for otherwise unexplained heart attacks. A low-carb diet appears to lower Lp(a) levels (American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, January 2022). To learn more about Lp(a) and other underappreciated risk factors for heart disease, you may wish to read our eGuide to Cholesterol Control and Heart Health. This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. There are also many nondrug options listed for lowering blood fats.

Q: My daughter had long suffered from angular cheilitis, sometimes accompanied by headaches. She had fresh cracks at the corners of her mouth when she saw a new dentist. He immediately diagnosed the cause as gluten intolerance.

She adjusted her diet to avoid gluten. My daughter is careful to research where and how gluten appears in food and has lived pretty much clear of the condition since then. Occasionally she will eat something with unknown or mislabeled gluten content, and bingo, the cracking will appear in short order.

A: People with the autoimmune condition celiac disease cannot tolerate gluten at all. This protein is found in wheat, barley and rye. As you’ve noted, it may show up in some unexpected foods such as soy sauce, salad dressing and meat substitutes.

There are many possible symptoms of celiac disease, but people with frequent bouts of canker sores or angular cheilitis should be checked for this condition (American Family Physician, March 1, 1998). Severe itching (dermatitis herpetiformis) can also be a symptom.

Angular cheilitis is the medical term for painful cracks at the corners of the mouth. It may be associated with fungal infection or vitamin deficiency as well as with celiac disease or other autoimmune conditions. Celiac disease can often trigger nutrient deficiencies.

Q: I cut myself while cooking the other day and reached for the soy sauce. I thought, “No, that’s for burns,” but I put it on anyway. It stopped the bleeding immediately and hardly hurt at all afterward. After a day or so, I completely forgot about the cut.

A: Thank you for sharing this experience. We have not heard from anyone else who has stopped bleeding with soy sauce, though many people tell us that it can ease the redness and pain from a kitchen burn.