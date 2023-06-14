Q: I have followed a healthy lifestyle for decades and, yet, I still had a heart attack. It turns out that I inherited very high Lp(a) levels.

My doctors did not know much about this cardiac risk factor. It was never tested in the standard lipid panels for cholesterol. I had to pay extra because Medicare does not cover the cost of the test.

I have been taking niacin for years along with vitamin C and the amino acids lysine and proline. I am now 78 years old and doing great! Why don’t doctors know about niacin for Lp(a)?

A: For years, doctors learned that lipoprotein (a), aka Lp(a), levels were inherited. They were told that neither drugs nor diet would be beneficial.

Niacin was once a staple of coronary artery disease prevention, but statins replaced it. Niacin causes uncomfortable flushing when taken at doses that can lower cholesterol and Lp(a). Statins, on the other hand, tend to raise rather than lower Lp(a) levels (Pharmaceuticals, May 16, 2023).

Cardiologists are conducting clinical trials on new drugs designed to reduce Lp(a) levels. In the meantime, niacin can bring them down (Endocrine Practice, June 2023).

Readers who would like to learn more about cardiovascular risk factors, including Lp(a), will find useful information in our “eGuide to Cholesterol Control and Heart Health.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: I recently had a horrendous respiratory virus that kept me up coughing all night. Over-the-counter cough medicines did not work at all.

Since I was awake, I looked online for home remedies. One article said that buckwheat honey, specifically, was very effective for soothing irritation from coughing.

I made tea with lemon and a tablespoon of buckwheat honey. It worked like a charm!

A: We suspect that you may have had human metapneumovirus. This infection was responsible for a large outbreak last spring.

There are no effective treatments for HMPV. Controlling the cough can be a challenge, as you discovered.

A recent review compared honey to conventional cough medicine in children (Cureus, September 2022). The authors report that honey was effective in children over 1 year old. One study found that buckwheat honey in particular helped alleviate children’s nighttime cough (Archives of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine, December 2007).

Q: I seem to remember you once mentioned vitamin B1 to repel mosquitoes. I have been taking it ever since.

Apparently, the vitamin makes your skin smell and repel mosquitoes. People don’t notice the odor.

I felt a daily dose of B1 would not be harmful to me. Lately I have noticed that others are itching and waving their hands to ward bugs off while I am fine. Even when bugs are flying around, they don’t land on me.

A: We certainly appreciate your testimonial. Other readers have also reported surprising success with this approach.

Unfortunately, there have been few, if any, studies of this approach. Entomologists generally dismiss this oral vitamin as ineffective (Bulletin of Entomological Research, August 2022).

Vector-borne diseases, such as Zika, West Nile virus or Lyme, are serious enough that you wouldn’t want to take a risk by using something unproven.