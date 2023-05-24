Q: You have written about natural remedies, and I’d like to share mine. As a field biologist, I learned to crush jewel weed and rub it on any area that had accidentally come in contact with poison ivy. In Missouri, where I live, jewel weed often grows in the same area as poison ivy.

A: Jewel weed (Impatiens capensis) has a reputation for counteracting the irritating resin (urushiol) of poison ivy. Scientists hypothesize that this might be due to saponins (soaplike compounds) in the sap. A study at Ohio Northern University confirmed that crushed jewel weed is effective in reducing poison ivy rash (Journal of Ethnopharmacology, March 13, 2015).

Q: For years, I suffered with painful foot and leg cramps. These excruciating spasms often woke me from sleep. No amount of walking and stretching would help.

I read about apple cider vinegar and decided to try swallowing a shot an hour before bedtime. I followed this with 200 milligrams of magnesium. The pain diminished immediately, and now most of the time, I sleep through the night.

If you try this, be sure to rinse your mouth out thoroughly after taking the vinegar and wait at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth. This is a miracle combo that I will never go without!

A: There are few things more disruptive than being awakened by a muscle cramp. It can be hard to get back to sleep after such a painful experience.

Many readers have reported that magnesium supplements can be helpful for both easing insomnia and preventing muscle spasms. This approach is not appropriate for anyone with compromised kidney function.

Vinegar appears to be a popular cramp remedy. Pickle juice or yellow mustard also work quickly to ease muscle contractions.

Many readers have reported that magnesium supplements can be helpful for both easing insomnia and preventing muscle spasms. This approach is not appropriate for anyone with compromised kidney function.

Vinegar appears to be a popular cramp remedy. Pickle juice or yellow mustard also work quickly to ease muscle contractions.

Q: When I was a kid, I was stung by a yellow jacket on a camping trip. One of our camping neighbors recommended cutting a potato and placing it on the sting. That really stopped the pain! It is also less stinky than an onion, which you have suggested in the past.

A: Thanks for sharing a novel remedy. We have heard of using a cut potato to heal a wart, but we were unfamiliar with using potato for a sting.

Other remedies for stings utilize common pantry products. Some people report relief from mixing meat tenderizer into a paste with a little water or vinegar and applying that to the sting. Baking soda mixed with vinegar foams in a very satisfying way and is also reputed to stop the pain quickly.

Q: I learned a great remedy from my daughter-in-law, and your readers may be interested. If you immediately pour soy sauce on a burn, it will prevent the skin from blistering. It is amazing.

A: Thank you for the reminder about a remedy we really appreciate. We first heard about it 17 years ago from a public radio listener. A reader responded:

“I listened to your public radio show and heard a man call in recommending soy sauce for burns. ‘How weird is that?’ I thought. But then, as I took a loaf of bread out of the oven, the inner edge of my thumb and the fleshy pad underneath hit the metal rim of the pan. I expected a painful burn. Since I had nothing else at hand, I decided to try the soy sauce remedy.

“The pain eased up in less than a minute, the soreness did not materialize and even the redness went away! It may be weird, but it certainly did work!”