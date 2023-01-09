On Nutrition

Did you set New Year’s resolutions this year, only to realize you bit off more than you could chew? Or did you avoid setting any resolutions because in the past you didn’t live up to them — even though you would like to make some positive changes this year? The good news is that it’s never “too late” to make or remake resolutions, set intentions or simply create some goals for yourself.

The best resolutions/intentions/goals offer some challenge so you feel successful when you accomplish them, but not so daunting that you end up frustrated or “failing.” They shouldn’t be a dead person’s goals — if your goal or resolution starts with “I won’t do this” or “I’ll stop doing this,” then a dead person will always do that better than you. (Only dead people never get stressed over “little things” or eat just because they’re bored.) Finally, your goals should feel supportive, not punitive. Here are a few ideas to get you thinking:

Cook something new every week

Trying one new-to-you recipe during the week adds variety, which is can be good for nutritionally and satisfaction. This requires a relatively low level of effort, but if it sounds daunting, maybe you need to …

Reassess what it means to cook

Dinner doesn’t have to be a main dish and two to three sides. It can be a one-dish meal. It can be a fancier-than-what-you-would-make-for-lunch sandwich and a side salad. It can be a main-dish salad. It can include shortcuts like pre-chopped vegetables. It can mean subscribing to a meal-kit delivery service.

Be intentional about alcohol

Mindful drinking, much like mindful eating, is a longer-term approach than “Dry January” that’s centered around being intentional with your decisions around alcohol. For example, not automatically reaching for the bottle opener or cocktail shaker at 5 p.m., not having a beer/glass of wine/cocktail just because everyone else is, and not mindlessly letting someone keep topping off your glass of wine — or doing it yourself. Mindful drinking includes pausing before each drink, asking yourself why you’re drinking, and deciding if that next drink supports you. For example, maybe one glass of wine relaxes you, but two glasses make you feel tired. And it includes sipping and savoring, not guzzling.

Create a bedtime routine

Sleep — so important for our health and well-being, yet so often framed as being lazy or less interesting than Netflix. We have two “inputs” that give us energy, sleep and food (and, no, they aren’t interchangeable), and countless outputs. Thinking, moving, doing, simply being all require energy. So allow yourself to plug in at night and recharge. Creating a bedtime routine — maybe turning off the TV and devices by a certain time, then getting ready for bed and engaging in a lower-key activity like reading, meditating or listening to music or an audiobook until lights out — can help set the stage for a good night’s sleep.

Move often — and after dinner

When you think about the benefits of physical activity and health, you probably picture going for a run or walk, hitting the gym, or taking a yoga or dance class. But numerous studies have found that just a few minutes of light-intensity walking several times a day can help improve blood sugar levels, when compared with prolonged sitting. There is particular benefit to doing this within 60 to 90 minutes of eating a meal. If the weather isn’t amenable for walking, doing some light housework can substitute.