On Nutrition

In last week’s column, I talked about “atypical” anorexia (anorexia in people who are not underweight) among adolescents, including why it’s so dangerous yet often so overlooked. This week, I want to offer some advice from my two experts — Dr. Megan Riddle, medical director at Eating Recovery Center in Bellevue, and Dr. Yolanda Evans, chief of the Division of Adolescent Medicine at Seattle Children’s hospital — for parents and other adults in a child’s life. How do you know, for example, if weight loss in an adolescent is something normal or a sign of an eating disorder?

Riddle said it is normal for kids to go through growth spurts and experience changes in body composition as they go through adolescence. While this can include periods where kids “thin out” on the growth charts — gaining height while body weight temporarily stays the same — there are behaviors that might suggest a drop in weight is not normal.

“I think about looking for behaviors like throwing food away, avoiding family meals, not wanting to have shared food with friends, like avoiding the pizza party because of the pizza,” she said. Other red flags include a child who has low energy, is losing hair or is feeling cold all the time, which could be signs of starvation. Also, pay attention if your child is frequently talking about dieting or wanting to lose weight, is expressing hatred toward their body, or experiencing bullying related to their body. “Those would be things that I really want to think about getting more help for that kiddo to move towards a body neutral space and have support and acceptance around their body size.”

If your child is losing weight, Evans suggests taking a proactive approach — ask them what they’ve done to change their body shape or size and how they’re feeling about their body, then listen for responses that suggest they’re restricting food, cutting out entire food groups or overexercising. “If they’re withdrawing from activities they’ve previously enjoyed and hyperfocusing on food and nutrition, if they’ve set calorie goals or they’re measuring their food, those kinds of things are usually a bit more worrisome,” she said.

From a prevention point of view, Evans said it’s important to not put labels on food. “Food is not implicitly good or bad, so let’s not give it those characteristics,” Evans said. “Instead, let’s talk about what we want our body to do for us and how we want it to be able to function, and let’s work on balanced eating and making sure we’re putting fuel in our bodies at regular intervals and moving for joy.”

In my conversation with Riddle, we shared our mutual appreciation for Virginia Sole-Smith’s recent book “Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture,” which Riddle recommends. She also pointed out that parents can carry guilt about how their own relationship with their body might be affecting their child. While the impact is real, because kids do see and absorb dieting behaviors and negative body talk, she encouraged parents to give themselves some grace. “I think sometimes parents hold a lot of blame, like, ‘Oh gosh, I caused this for my kid.’ Really, we know that eating disorders come from complex combinations of genetics, social factors and biology, and you don’t know who’s going to get one. So work on seeking help rather than creating a lot of self-blame around it. I want to send kindness and compassion to parents and loved ones of these kids.”