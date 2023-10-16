On Nutrition

Eating disorders are the third most common chronic illness among adolescents, and while the stereotype of someone struggling with an eating disorder is a startlingly thin adolescent girl with anorexia nervosa, only 6% of people with eating disorders are medically underweight. Adolescents with the unfortunately termed atypical anorexia nervosa — unfortunate because it’s more typical than atypical — may be extremely sick and in medical danger even though their body weight is “normal” or higher.

In fact, body weight is the only characteristic that differentiates a diagnosis of “atypical” anorexia nervosa from one of “typical” anorexia nervosa. I previously wrote about atypical anorexia in 2019, but with the new school year, and with adolescents in larger bodies experiencing increased pressure to lose weight thanks to this year’s American Academy of Pediatrics “obesity” guidelines — and because atypical anorexia in larger-bodied adolescents is frequently missed — I feel like it’s a good time to revisit this topic.

I reached out to Dr. Megan Riddle, medical director at Eating Recovery Center, and Dr. Yolanda Evans, chief of the Division of Adolescent Medicine at Seattle Children’s hospital. Both said that anorexia is always serious, and potentially deadly, regardless of an adolescent’s body size.

“The behaviors are all the same: purposeful restriction, seeing your body as a size or shape that other people don’t see it as, body dysmorphia, the fear of eating,” Evans said. As for what contributes to anorexia’s onset, she said multiple factors are at play, including genetics, environment, culture and social media.

Riddle said those factors, when combined with external stressors, perfectionism and a heightened need for control, can trigger restrictive eating disorders in kids of any weight.

“I think for the kids with atypical anorexia, you have the additional social pressures around the thin ideal, being bullied by other kids about their weight, experiencing pressure from parents to eat in a particular way or being signed up for three different sports teams,” she said. “These kids can be really vulnerable to taking that messaging and ending up in a really restrictive pattern of eating, of excessive exercise, of dieting, of just not meeting their nourishment needs.”

Advertising

Based on current research, Riddle said it appears that atypical anorexia is at least as common, and possibly two or three times more common, than typical anorexia. She also noted that transgender and gender diverse kids seem to be at a particularly increased risk.

Evans said national data on dieting behaviors suggest that about 1 in 5 youths report engaging in some type of concerning behavior in an attempt to change body shape or size — such as skipping meals, purging or using laxatives — so there may be even more cases of atypical anorexia in adolescents that are being missed.

“I think the really sad part about atypical anorexia is not only do we miss it,” Evans said, “but we probably praise people for participating in the behaviors, which is really dangerous.”

Both Evans and Riddle said that kids with typical and atypical anorexia are susceptible to similar medical risks, including bone mineral loss, stress fractures, missed menstrual periods or other hormonal changes, loss of muscle — including heart muscle — slowed digestion, fatigue, mental fog and general suffering.

“It’s really miserable to have a restrictive eating disorder, and there’s just a huge cost in terms of psychosocial development,” Riddle said. “So there’s also psychiatric fallout in addition to the medical consequences.”

A 2023 review of studies involving 2,331 adolescents diagnosed with anorexia and atypical anorexia found that medical instability can occur across a range of weights, and malnutrition from rapid or significant weight loss can pose similar medical risks among adolescents with anorexia regardless of their body size.

Advertising

“If you’re not putting fuel into your body to meet the demands of growth, development and function, this affects every organ system,” Evans said. “We have kids admitted to the hospital because their heart rate drops so low or they have major shifts in their blood pressure that leave them dizzy and fainting, even if their body size is larger.”

So why is atypical anorexia so often missed by the adults in these kids’ lives?

“I think in society we still hold pretty narrow stereotypes for what someone with an eating disorder ‘should’ look like and how they should physically appear, but really folks in all shapes and sizes can develop restrictive patterns of eating,” Riddle said. She added that this narrow view of which eating and exercise behaviors are risky and of who looks like they need an intervention can mean eating disorders don’t get identified in kids in larger bodies, even though they’re suffering, struggling and at risk of serious medical complications.

“They might be seen as taking steps to ‘improve’ their health when in fact they’re using behaviors that are really harmful,” Evans said. “If they’re not eating at all, or restricting a variety of foods in their diet, all of that has physiologic complications that can go along with it. Malnutrition is malnutrition no matter which way you spin it.”

Riddle and Evans both said earlier is better when it comes to eating disorder treatment, because the longer someone has an eating disorder the harder that road to recovery is.

“And if it’s not diagnosed there’s a significant probability that people in their lives will continue to promote their disordered eating,” Riddle said. “They will continue to get reinforced and praised for their weight loss.”

Advertising

Evans said the danger of assuming that someone with atypical anorexia isn’t “that sick” is potential death.

“We might be missing a diagnosis and prolonging the disorder and potentially setting someone up for a lifelong illness when we could have intervened early,” she said.

Next week, I’ll share advice from Evans and Riddle about questions adults can ask adolescents in their life if they suspect disordered eating or exercise behaviors.