Q: My father has Alzheimer’s disease, and I am doing my best to adopt an eating plan that will help me avoid dementia. I am a 52-year-old pescatarian runner who eats a Mediterranean diet.

I am confused about whether full-fat yogurt is associated with developing dementia or preventing cognitive decline. I eat a cup of full-fat Greek yogurt every other day (I do egg whites and oatmeal the alternate days to keep cholesterol at bay) to ensure I am getting enough protein.

I know from reading your articles that full-fat dairy does not seem to be associated with earlier deaths from heart attacks and strokes, notwithstanding cholesterol levels, so I am not afraid of a heart event (especially because I am thin and exercise a lot). However, I can’t find anything in your articles about the association between saturated fats (particularly with whole milk yogurt) and dementia.

A: You are a great role model, with your active lifestyle and Mediterranean diet. Both can help reduce your risk for developing dementia (Frontiers in Nutrition, June 29, 2023).

The question of whether full-fat yogurt will be helpful or harmful is a little trickier because scientists don’t seem to have studied it directly. For cardiovascular health, yogurt is beneficial whether it is low fat or full fat (Nutrients, Feb. 16, 2022).

Usually, what is good for the heart is also good for the brain. A recent study of more than 11,000 older Japanese people found that those who ate yogurt were less likely to develop dementia (European Journal of Nutrition, October 2023). The researchers caution, though, that “further studies are needed to confirm whether this benefit was from yogurt intake itself or as a part of a healthy dietary pattern.”

Q: My doctor prescribed esomeprazole for heartburn about six years ago. It worked, so I kept on taking it.

I began to experience worrisome symptoms several months ago, though. It felt like I had massive brain fog. I would forget things that I used to take for granted.

I read that drugs like this might impact the brain. Stopping was awful because I had rebound acid symptoms. DGL has been somewhat helpful. Do you have any other suggestions?

A: Proton pump inhibitors (PPI) like esomeprazole, lansoprazole and omeprazole often trigger rebound hyperacidity when people stop such drugs suddenly. DGL stands for deglycyrrhizinated licorice. It is safer than regular licorice, which can raise blood pressure and deplete potassium.

Gradual drug tapering is recommended. Adding an H2 blocker as you wean off the PPI may provide a safety net. Drugs like cimetidine (Tagamet) and famotidine (Pepcid) can be helpful.

You will find more information in our “eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: My adult daughter got lice a few months ago. She tried using a drugstore lice kit. It didn’t work, even though she repeated it a few times.

I checked out home remedies and we decided to try original Listerine. This worked and her head is completely free of lice. The key is using a nit comb to remove all the lice and eggs from the hair at the end of the treatment.

A: Thanks for the advice on using a nit comb. Thorough combing every few days can make a big difference. Repeating the amber Listerine rinse after several days can help kill any remaining lice.