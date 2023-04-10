On Nutrition

I can’t remember a time when sourdough bread wasn’t in my life. Long before there were artisan bread bakeries in the Pacific Northwest, I was a kid in California cutting my teeth on chewy San Francisco sourdough. After we migrated north, every trip to visit family in Napa and Calistoga included buying several loaves of sourdough to take home and freeze. But beyond being delicious, sourdough has some unique health benefits, too.

Sourdough is the oldest way of making bread, using a starter populated by naturally occurring wild yeasts and lactic acid bacteria species to ferment flour, water and salt. Not all sourdough tastes obviously sour — that depends on the varieties of lactic acid bacteria in the starter, as well as the bread-making process. The bacteria piggybacks on the flour, so one advantage of making a sourdough starter from organically grown wheat or other grains is that it will have a more diverse array of bacterial species. Rye flour-based starters also have more bacterial diversity than wheat-based starters.

Of course, there’s one problem: Some breads that call themselves sourdough are actually “sourfaux.” If the label lists ingredients such as vinegar, vital wheat gluten, oil and dough conditioner, those are clear-cut clues that the bread is an industrially produced loaf that probably took an hour to make, whereas true sourdough bread takes 18-36 hours.

Real sourdough has three ingredients — flour, water and salt — but can also include some commercial yeast. That last part is controversial, but many bakers who use a sourdough starter also add some commercial yeast to the dough so the bread will enjoy a long, slow fermentation and reliably rise. (Wild yeast in sourdough starter can be persnickety, responding differently based on ambient temperature and other factors.) While sourdough starter may contain upward of 20 wild yeast species, researchers at Tufts University found that the dominant yeast species in sourdough starters is Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is also the species used in store-bought yeast.

Now for those health benefits. It’s important to note that just because sourdough fermentation involves beneficial bacteria, sourdough bread is not a “probiotic” food, because much of the bacteria and yeast used to make sourdough bread are inactivated during the baking process. The real benefits of sourdough come from the fermentation process itself. For example, fermentation not only produces a better-textured, more flavorful loaf of bread than quick industrial baking processes, but it can make nutrients in the flour more absorbable by our bodies.

Fermentation can also break down oligosaccharides, a type of fermentable carbohydrate found in wheat, rye, and barley that can trigger uncomfortable intestinal symptoms in some people with irritable bowel syndrome. Many of my IBS clients find they can tolerate sourdough bread, but not other wheat-based products. Fermentation also activates enzymes in the grain that can break down some of its gluten — although not quite enough to be gluten-free, so it’s not considered safe for people with celiac disease.

It’s commonly thought that sourdough fermentation reduces the glycemic index of bread, but a study published in January in the journal Advances in Nutrition found that results from research studying that feature is not at all conclusive.

Finally, if you want to produce your own sourdough bread at home, here are two tips that radically elevated my husband’s home-baked bread: Bake in cast iron Dutch ovens and adopt Ken Forkish’s 2012 book “Flour Water Salt Yeast” as your bread-baking bible.