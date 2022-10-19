The People’s Pharmacy

Q: When Flomax did nothing to reduce frequent nighttime urination, my urologist said anecdotal information suggests that ibuprofen may help in some cases. Trying it, I have reduced my nightly visits from about four down to around two.

Googling, I found that ibuprofen reduces prostaglandins. Another article suggested prostaglandins activate the “sensor” responsible for signaling the brain that the bladder needs emptying. I have a urologist visit next week and will discuss this with him.

Meanwhile, I will add the raisin regimen you’ve described to see if that is beneficial. Do you have any other suggestions?

A: We first heard about using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as celecoxib (Celebrex) for men with nighttime urination due to prostate enlargement (Urology, October 2008). Regular use of NSAIDs, however, might harm the kidneys. You should ask the urologist to monitor your renal function. These drugs can also increase the risk for stomach ulcers and high blood pressure as well as heart attacks and strokes.

You might consider munching a handful of raisins in the evening. There’s no science, but many readers report this can be helpful. Other options include Pycnogenol (Minerva Medica, August 2018), pygeum bark (American Journal of Medicine, Dec. 1, 2000) and lycopene (Journal of Functional Foods, July 2021).

Q: I was a terrible insomniac all my life. Then, a couple years ago, I started getting more sleep with a combination of melatonin, tryptophan and homeopathics.

Adding a few tablespoons of tart cherry extract before bed and increasing magnesium in my daily supplement regimen really helped. So did a couple of “adaptogens.” These compounds fight stress and suppress the release of cortisol, the “fight-or-flight” hormone. Ashwaghanda, maca, Rhodiola and holy basil (Tulsi) are all natural adaptogens.

After all those little tweaks, I now sleep very soundly! I’ve stopped all my old sleep stuff except for an occasional melatonin. I’m so glad that my lifelong insomnia is now a distant memory.

A: Thank you for sharing your success story. There is research to support the use of tart cherry juice or extract for better sleep (International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, Aug. 18, 2022; European Journal of Nutrition, December 2012).

There is also evidence that some of the herbal adaptogens you mention can be helpful for insomnia (Current Neuropharmacology, Sept. 14, 2021).

Readers can learn more about such nondrug approaches to deal with insomnia in our eGuide to Getting A Good Night’s Sleep. There is also information on the pros and cons of sleeping pills. This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: I’ve tried applying milk of magnesia to my underarms for the last two weeks. It worked from the very first application!

I am allergic to many antiperspirant and deodorant products. This was like a miracle to me. There was no irritation at all. In fact, it was soothing.

I have noticed, though, that I have had a lot of watery diarrhea since I started using this. Can the magnesium be absorbed into the skin?

A: It is conceivable that you are absorbing enough magnesium to cause you digestive distress. We would suggest taking a “holiday” from applying the laxative to your armpits. If the diarrhea goes away and then returns after reintroducing topical applications of milk of magnesia, this remedy is not for you.