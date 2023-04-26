The People’s Pharmacy

Q: Last year, I was diagnosed as allergic to propolis. The allergist’s PA defined it as an allergy to beeswax. But from the reading I’ve done on my own, it appears propolis is much more specific than beeswax — and pervasive.

While I eliminated lip products with beeswax, I still have reactions to seemingly unrelated items such as cinnamon. I also believe I react to some types of coffee.

The allergy presents as itchy lips and sometimes face tingling. Yet, I see ads for propolis supplements promoting their benefits.

Can you write more about propolis, please? Does this allergy come with sensitivities to consumer products that rely on bees? I don’t think many people know much about it.

A: We agree that probably most people are unaware of this honeybee product. The bees use it to build their hives; they make it from beeswax and a number of tree resins. Propolis may also contain pollen and essential oils as well as some flavonoids. Moreover, the composition probably varies from place to place, depending on the local flora.

Propolis allergies used to be quite rare, but they have become increasingly common. Cosmetics manufacturers may include it in face creams as well as lip balms and wax to remove hair. Toothpaste or mouthwash occasionally contains propolis. Sometimes it is added to honey for its health benefits. People allergic to propolis may also react to balsam of Peru, carnauba wax or fragrances.

Most individuals with a propolis allergy develop localized rashes, hives, itching, burning or scaling of the lips. Dermatologists may treat the rash with a topical steroid, but the best advice is to avoid products that may contain this allergen.

Q: Because fish oil capsules are huge, I turned to krill oil. When I asked my doctor’s opinion, he shrugged and said it was probably no better than fish poop. Does krill oil have any health benefits?

A: Krill oil comes from tiny shrimplike creatures that are abundant in Antarctic waters. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA and DHA. These unsaturated fats can improve blood lipids (BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, Oct. 14, 2015).

They are also helpful against inflammation in joints. A randomized controlled trial published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (Sept. 2, 2022) showed that such supplements can safely reduce knee pain and stiffness and improve function.

To learn more about such natural approaches to inflammation, you may find our “eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis” helpful. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: The flu I had after Christmas was beastly, and the medicine my doctor prescribed made me sick. For future reference, are there any herbal protocols for the flu? I am specifically interested in Andrographis, because I read it could be helpful.

A: Andrographis paniculata is a Chinese herb that has traditionally been used to treat upper respiratory infections like colds or the flu. It is considered an adaptogen that has antiviral, anti-inflammatory and immune modulating effects (Pharmaceuticals, Sept. 8, 2020). In addition, it can help repair damage from oxidative stress.

In most clinical trials, Andrographis extract is better than placebo for relieving symptoms of colds or flu. A recent study showed similar results against the common cold (Complementary Therapies in Medicine, May 2023).

For best results, people need to take this herbal remedy at the first sign of symptoms (Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, June 11, 2021). Although some people suffer digestive distress or rash, Andrographis appears to be generally safe (Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety, June 2021).