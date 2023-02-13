On Nutrition

I think it’s fair to say that emotional eating is generally demonized. That’s partly because it’s viewed as “out-of-control” eating instead of planned, orderly, “appropriate” eating, but also because emotional eating is associated with eating “unhealthy” foods. Let’s face it, most people don’t emotionally eat salmon, quinoa and broccoli.

Emotional eating is also blamed, unfairly or not, with weight gain. Indeed, many books and even many dietitians, therapists and other health care providers assure their patients and clients that “When you get your emotional eating under control, you’ll lose weight.” Not only is that a false promise in most cases, but emotional eating can serve a legitimate purpose. Back to that in a moment.

First, I want to explore a fear I’ve witnessed in many self-described emotional eaters, beyond concerns about being “out of control” or gaining weight. It’s the fear that they’re harming their health. Because, again, we don’t tend to emotionally eat salmon and quinoa and broccoli.

There is some basis for that fear, because emotional eating is associated with risk factors for cardiovascular disease, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol. A new study in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology looks more closely at that association, asking the question: Does emotional eating harm cardiovascular health? The answer was yes … and no.

The study looked at data from 1,109 initially healthy participants from the larger STANISLAS study in the Lorraine region of northeast France. The researchers looked at participants’ responses on an eating behavior assessment as well as various measure of cardiovascular damage.

They did find that participants who scored high for emotional eating did show some signs of subclinical cardiovascular damage 13 years later. Specifically, diastolic dysfunction (stiffness in the heart) and carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity (stiffness in the arteries). Both can lead to heart disease. But before you think, “Yep, that’s what eating a lot of ‘unhealthy’ comfort food will do,” the researchers found that stress, not the food itself, was responsible for most of the concerning cardiovascular changes.

In a news release, study author and professor Nicolas Girerd, a cardiologist at the University Hospital of Nancy, France, said, “We might expect that emotional eaters would consume high-calorie foods, which would in turn lead to cardiovascular problems, but this was not the case. One explanation is that we measured average calorie intake and emotional eaters may binge when stressed and then eat less at other times. This yo-yo pattern may have negative effects on the heart and blood vessels compared with stable food intake.” The study authors also pointed out that stress and depression — both of which can drive emotional eating — are independently associated with high blood pressure and heart disease.

I would wager that everyone emotionally eats sometimes, whether it’s eating something comforting after the worst day ever or celebrating something happy at a favorite restaurant. But even when emotional eating goes deeper than that, it’s a gift, because it can alert you that something’s wrong. It’s like a canary in a coal mine in that respect. It’s also a gift because if you feel like you absolutely cannot cope with your feelings and food helps you feel better enough to carry on, then thank goodness you have that food.

Of course, if you have the ability and resources to do so, seeking help to learn other ways to cope with overwhelming emotions can provide more effective solutions. Again, that’s not important because it decreases emotional eating, it’s important because it can help you improve your mental and emotional health, and by extension your physical health.