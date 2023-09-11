On Nutrition

When I came across a recent study that found weighing female patients at health care visits is associated with negative mental health, I was not surprised at all. In my experience working with patients and clients, I know the words “hop on the scale” aren’t just associated with stress and anxiety — they can cause it. I have a client in a larger body who feels intense anxiety only while sitting in the doctor’s waiting room, anticipating being asked to step on a scale.

The fact is, there are very few instances where you need to be weighed in a health care setting. Weight monitoring is important for a few medical conditions, and there are a handful of adult prescription drugs — insulin, thyroid medications, some antibiotics — that are dosed based on weight.

On principle, I decline weigh-ins at my annual checkups and have never received pushback — until this year. When I declined, the medical assistant said, “OK … but getting a weight is really important for your health.” I responded with, “Mmmmm … I’m going to have to disagree with you.” Then he muttered, “And it’s important for getting the dose right for your medications.” I said brightly, “Well, I’m not on any medications, but if I suddenly need anesthesia today, I’ll happily be weighed!” (Anesthesia is another reason you do need to be weighed.)

The stress of an unwanted weigh-in doesn’t just feel uncomfortable, it drives many women to avoid going to the doctor altogether. That’s partly about the scale itself, but it’s also about how they may be treated if they weigh “too much.” I once had a patient who had just started seeing the doctor I worked for at the time. She hadn’t seen a doctor in five years, because the last time she did, it was for strep throat, and she was told to lose weight.

I recently had an email exchange with a 41-year-old woman named Lauren, who declined to be weighed a few years ago before seeing a gastroenterologist, “mostly because it makes me feel anxious while being weighed and sometimes depressed afterward.” The nurse reacted angrily and put in the notes that Lauren refused to be weighed, she said, adding that the doctor was unfriendly and almost confrontational upon entering the exam room. “I ended up having a really bad experience with that doctor, and not having the issue resolved.”

Lauren went without care for two years before finally seeking out a new gastroenterologist, who immediately started tapering her off the medication she’d been on — a medication now associated with increased risk of dementia. “My father has dementia, and it is a truly awful thing to watch and to be slowly losing him,” she said. If the first provider had treated her with some kindness or respect, she thinks she probably wouldn’t have been on a high dose of that medication for so long, a medication that may now have increased her risk of a similar fate as her father.

As a patient, you have a legal and ethical right to direct what happens to your body, and that right extends to getting on the scale. You can say “no,” or you can ask if getting your weight is medically necessary so you can give informed consent. You can also ask for a “closed weighing” in which you don’t see or hear about the number on the scale. If you are made to feel bad for your decision, your provider isn’t practicing ethical patient-centered care.