Raise your hand if you want a do-over for 2020. The dawn of a new year always feels like a fresh start, but that feels truer than ever this year. While it’s a great idea to take stock of how we handled 2020 and what we might want to do differently going forward, it’s not necessary to go to extremes. Here are three roads I recommend not going down, along with one “maybe” route and one definite addition to your to-do list.

Don’t banish all added sugars

If you found yourself doubling down on sweets — even before the holiday season — it can be tempting to go cold turkey come January. Here are two reasons to rethink that.

First, just because ingesting excessive amounts of added sugars — literally, sugars added to foods — is objectively not health-promoting, this doesn’t mean you better have none. Second, sleuthing out every trace of added sugars is tedious and can become obsessive. If you’re genetically susceptible to eating disorders, this could lead you down a dark road. Even if you’re not, the restrictiveness of such a maneuver could set you up for rebound bingeing.

Instead, if you really feel like you’ve overdone the sweet stuff, identify the biggest sources of sugar in your life. Where can you easily pare back? If mindless grazing is part of the issue, focus on becoming more mindful. Mindful eating is beneficial no matter what you’re eating, because when you pay attention to the sensory qualities of your food, you get more satisfaction from that food. When the food is more about pleasure than nutrition, as desserts and sweet coffee drinks are, why wouldn’t you want to pay attention, to milk every ounce of pleasure possible? You may even discover that you’re satisfied with less.

Don’t cut carbs

Yes, sugar is a carb, but so are many highly nutrient- and fiber-rich foods, including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans and lentils. And low-carb diets aren’t magic. In recent years, a fact demonstrated by both longer-term studies, including the DIETFITS study out of Stanford University, and a more recent National Institutes of Health-funded randomized controlled trial, found that people ate more on an animal-based ketogenic diet than they did on a low-fat, plant-based diet. Yes, some people find that eating fewer carbohydrate-rich foods suits them, but that doesn’t make that the best choice for everyone.

Don’t start a new diet

If you experienced some weight gain during the pandemic, it can be awfully tempting to ring in the new year with a new diet, and weight-loss company marketing departments are right there with you. But here’s the thing: Trying to exert rigid control over your body size or shape won’t help you understand what went wrong (or right) in 2020. That’s true even of the mass-market “not a diet” diet plans that claim to use psychology. If you found that you were doing a lot more mindless or even emotional eating during the pandemic, you can address those issues without clamping down on calories or macros. You can learn mindful eating. You can inventory your emotional coping toolbox and make a plan to add more robust tools to it.

As with banishing all added sugars, restrictive diets can have a rebound effect, because our bodies and minds don’t like deprivation. If you’ve dieted before, think about what happened when you went off the diet, whether willingly or because you just couldn’t stand it for one more minute. You probably ate all the things you wouldn’t let yourself have. That’s biology and psychology for you, and it’s a protective mechanism, not a failure of willpower. (Funny thing about willpower — it works until it doesn’t, and that’s true for everyone.) Diet culture tells us that the next diet will be “different,” but it won’t. Regarding what might have gone “right” — if you were dieting when the pandemic started, but relaxed your food rules because you were staying home in comfy clothes all the time, and found that your eating felt more natural without being out of control, then this may be a silver lining.

Maybe do a “dry January”

If you’ve taken “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere” a little too much to heart because you’re home all the time, doing a reset may actually be helpful. (Note: If you think you might be struggling with a more serious alcohol use disorder, “dry January” isn’t a replacement for professional help.) It’s easy to slip into default mode when it comes to always having a cocktail at 5 p.m., always having wine with dinner, always saying yes to a second beer. What a reset does is help you challenge your assumptions. Do you really need a martini to make the evening news more palatable? Is a meal really not a meal without wine? Is the weekend really not the weekend without beer? (That’s assuming you can tell the weekend from weekdays anymore.) Also note any differences in sleep and energy patterns — it’s possible that they were impaired by alcohol. If you decide to resume drinking come Feb. 1, odds are that you will be more thoughtful about when and how much you consume.

Do assess your eating pattern

If you’ve found yourself at home far more than usual in 2020, whether because of a shift to working at home, a pandemic-related job loss, or because you’re simply not running errands and socializing like you used to, you may notice your eating patterns are “off,” for lack of a better term. Maybe your meals are less balanced because you’re grocery shopping less; maybe you’re forgetting to eat in the middle of the day. Do you need to add grocery delivery or curbside pickup to your routine so you can get more fresh foods? Do you need to do some meal planning for easy lunches — then set a reminder alarm so you make sure to stop what you’re doing and actually eat? Be curious, make a plan, follow through, then notice how you feel.