Q: I have been a magnet for mosquitoes since childhood, yet only in recent years did I learn about the amazing “hot spoon” treatment for itchy bites. When the bite is fresh, heat a spoon in a glass of hot water or coffee, and then press the back of the spoon against the bug bite, as hot as you can stand it. The heat from the spoon somehow neutralizes the mosquito bite, drastically reducing the time and intensity of the itchiness. This has been a godsend for me the past few summers!

A: People vary enormously in their attractiveness to mosquitoes. They also differ in how strongly they react to the bites. Some people, like you, are mosquito magnets and should wear insect repellent whenever they step outside.

Most people experience some itching and redness and perhaps a bump where a mosquito has bitten them. Scientists think this is a histamine-driven reaction to mosquito saliva. Other individuals, however, have a serious reaction to mosquito bites that lasts for weeks rather than days. Doctors have termed this “skeeter syndrome.”

We first discovered the hot water remedy for itches over 50 years ago in the textbook “Dermatology: Diagnosis and Treatment.” It works by desensitizing the nerves in the skin that transmit an itch sensation. We suspect that the hot spoon trick works through the same mechanism. Neither the spoon nor the hot water should be so hot that they burn the skin.

High-tech versions of this approach are now available under brand names such as Bite Away, Bite Helper and Therapik. These are battery-powered devices that deliver heat to itchy bug bites.

Q: I’d had a large deep wart on the ball of my foot for over 20 years. It disappeared within 10 days of having COVID-19 (with pneumonia).

Although I’d had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine months earlier, it seemed to be the COVID-19 infection itself that cleared it. This wart hasn’t returned for two years now.

A: We have heard from a surprising number of readers that the COVID-19 vaccines helped rid them of persistent warts. Before your report, however, we were not aware of any cases in which the infection itself cleared the wart.

We assume that the mechanism for this was increased immune surveillance triggered by the virus. Perhaps if you had a fever during your bout of COVID-19, that would have contributed to the power of the immune response as well.

Q: My grandmother lived to the ripe old age of 99. For years, she used a recipe you printed a long time ago. It was supposedly from the Mayo Clinic, and she said it really kept her joints moving. Can you tell me any more about this remedy?

A: The remedy you are referring to is said to have been recommended by Charles and William Mayo, brothers who founded the Mayo Clinic. Whether or not they actually suggested it, the “black ball” recipe contains dried raisins and figs, olive oil, charcoal, glycerin, senna and slippery elm.

We don’t have any information about whether or why this might help joint inflammation. In fact, we do not recommend it since the senna it contains is a harsh laxative unsuitable for regular use.

You will find a number of home remedies for joint pain in our “eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis,” however. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.