Q: You wrote about high-dose topical capsaicin (8%) for diabetic neuropathy. Maybe you are unaware of this, but no drugstore I have found carries capsaicin at any dose higher than 1%. I don’t know where you found this high-dose 8% stuff. Maybe it does not even exist.

A: Capsaicin is the hot essence of chili peppers. You are absolutely correct that over-the-counter capsaicin ointments and creams are usually less than 1% concentration. They are available as rubs for treating arthritis, muscle, joint or back pain.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Qutenza (8% capsaicin) as an in-office prescription treatment for diabetic nerve pain of the feet and post-shingles nerve pain. It can only be applied by a health care professional in a well-ventilated area.

Because this high-potency topical system can be quite painful, doctors often use a local anesthetic on the skin before applying it. The Qutenza system is extremely expensive, but we assure you that it does exist.

Q: Is there such a thing as “turmeric milk?” I have a friend who says it has been helpful to ease arthritic stiffness, pain and inflammation. How much do you use, and what kind of milk do you mix it in? Can you use nondairy “milk?”

A: Turmeric milk, also called golden milk, is a time-honored remedy from the Ayurvedic tradition. Readers who grew up in India or whose families came from that part of the world have often told us that they use turmeric milk to calm coughs as well as for joint or muscle pain.

You can use regular milk or a plant-based milk substitute. It should have at least a little fat in it, as the turmeric will be absorbed better. There are various recipes, but a ratio of 1 teaspoon turmeric to 8 ounces of warm milk is a good start. A pinch of black pepper (to aid absorption) and honey to taste are common additions.

You will find detailed instructions on this remedy, along with recipes for turmeric avocado toast and turmeric scramble. Turmeric is the yellow spice in curry, and it is generally safe. However, some people are allergic to it and may develop rashes. They should avoid it. So should individuals on anticoagulant medications, as we have received reports that it may interact with warfarin.

Turmeric is the yellow spice in curry, and it is generally safe. However, some people are allergic to it and may develop rashes. They should avoid it. So should individuals on anticoagulant medications, as we have received reports that it may interact with warfarin.

Q: I have been taking amlodipine for high blood pressure. When I started drinking beet root juice (one cup a day), it lowered my blood pressure too much. So, I stopped taking the meds and took beet root juice for three weeks and also went vegan. Yes, I gave up steak.

I’m not saying I cured my high blood pressure, but my blood pressure is normal now. I still check it every day with two different blood pressure devices. Beet root juice in addition to lots of fruits and veggies in my diet seems to do the job. I also check labels for sodium and stay away from it as much as possible. I’m a 32-year-old Black male also living with sickle cell disease, and I feel great.

A: Thanks so much for sharing your experience with beet root juice. A review of research reveals that consuming BRJ can increase the production of nitric oxide in the blood vessels (Antioxidants, July 22, 2022). This lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow.