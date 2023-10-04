Q: I started taking fish oil about seven years ago for dry eyes. To my surprise, I noticed about a month later that my arthritic knees went away. It’s dramatic because I have stage 4 arthritis in my right knee! My eyes only improved slightly, but I’ll take this supplement as long as I can.

A: We are not surprised that your arthritis improved thanks to fish oil. There is scientific evidence that the omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil have significant anti-inflammatory activity.

A meta-analysis of nine randomized controlled trials involving more than 2,000 patients was published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research (May 24, 2023). It concluded that such supplementation with omega-3 fatty acids “could significantly relieve arthritis pain and improve joint function in patients with OA [osteoarthritis].”

There is one caution, however. A recent review of omega-3 supplements found substantial variability in “freshness” when it comes to fish oil quality (Journal of Dietary Supplements, Sept. 15, 2023). The researchers analyzed 72 omega-3 supplements for rancidity (oxidation). Almost two-thirds of the flavored supplements that were tested produced disappointing results. Over one-tenth of the unflavored omega-3 products tested also failed tests for rancidity.

To find out which fish oil supplements are highly rated, we recommend the subscription-based website ConsumerLab.com. Two of our favorite products include Costco’s Kirkland brand 1,000 milligrams fish oil and Life Extension’s Super Omega-3.

Not everyone can tolerate fish oil, however. There are many other options included in our “eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis.” This online resource is available under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: Do you know about a cure for toenail fungus using decolorized iodine every day? I put it on my nails when I get out of the shower, working the stylus around and under the toenails.

It takes a year to get rid of fungus because that’s how long it takes for a toenail to grow out. One has to be diligent and use it every day. I continue to do this even after the fungus is gone. The iodine keeps the area dry and prevents a recurrence.

A: Many readers share your enthusiasm for decolorized iodine against nail fungus. Because iodine has both antifungal and anti-bacterial activity, it would explain why it might be helpful against nasty nails.

One caution, however. Excess iodine absorption through the skin might lead to iodine toxicity. Symptoms include nausea, diarrhea and a burning sensation in the mouth. Hyperthyroidism could be another complication.

Q: What can you tell me about studies showing that the nonsugar sweetener erythritol can contribute to strokes and heart attacks by altering blood platelets? I still see products that contain it, and you can even buy erythritol by itself!

I had a stroke last year, and I had a bag of erythritol in my cupboard thinking it would be a healthy substitute for white sugar! Heart attacks and strokes cause many deaths every year. Shouldn’t this be better known?

A: You are right that people at risk for cardiovascular disease with high levels of erythritol in their blood were more likely to suffer heart attacks or strokes (Nature Medicine, Feb. 27, 2023). We agree that more information about this potential risk is needed.