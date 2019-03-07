This weekend, we'll move our clocks ahead for daylight saving time. Academics who study sleep and depression say the time change is unhealthy. But there are a few things you can do to make it feel less harsh.

For starters, you can begin going to bed 15 minutes earlier than usual each night leading up to the 2 a.m. Sunday time change, says Nick Watson, a professor of neurology at the University of Washington and co-director of the UW Medicine Sleep Center.

You can also use a “natural dawn simulator alarm clock” that emits a stream of gradually increasing light at your chosen wake-up time, says David Avery, a professor emeritus in the Department of Psychiatry at the UW School of Medicine and an expert in seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Then, once you’re awake, follow up that “simulated dawn” by spending 20 minutes or so under a bright light box.

Watson and Avery both say the time switch is not healthy.

“It doesn’t add one second to the 24-hour day and gets our body clock out of sync with the sun clock,” Watson said. “We have an epidemic of sleep deprivation, and daylight saving time makes it worse.”

He cites studies that show increased incidents of heart attacks, strokes and car accidents the day after the time change.

Watson is on the board of SleepScore Labs, which recently released a free app called SleepScore that leads users through a progressive four-day sleep-strategy program.

Avery says daylight saving time has a devastating effect on people who experience SAD, which he prefers to call “winter depression.”

That’s because morning light is significantly more important than evening light for establishing and syncing the human body’s circadian rhythms. When we move our clocks forward into “daylight time,” we lose an hour of morning light and tack it onto the evening.

People with winter depression tend to experience their lowest core body temperature at around 5:30 a.m., about two hours later than those who do not suffer from the winter blues, Avery said.

Even on standard time, people with seasonal depression feel like they’re having to wake up right when their body most wants to sleep, he said. The clock moving forward exacerbates the problem, he said.

“Fortunately, we know how to control circadian rhythms with properly timed light,” he said.

Washington state legislators are consider several bipartisan bills that would eliminate the clock change in favor of staying on Pacific Daylight Time (the one we use in the summer) all year ’round, despite these warnings from academics who study sleep and depression.

Proponents say the measure would save energy, reduce serious traffic collisions and lower health risks associated with the time change.