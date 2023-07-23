Q: Years ago, I watched a talk by Dr. Andrew Weil, who advised eating a clove of garlic for good health. Ever since, I’ve been eating a clove of garlic chopped into my daily salad dressing.

It dawned on me several years later that I could not remember the last time I was bitten by a mosquito. I have seen a mosquito land on my arm and leave without biting. My wife gets bite after bite, and I am not bitten at all.

A: We wish that all of us could get such benefit from eating garlic. However, a double-blind trial did not find evidence that consuming a clove of garlic deters mosquitoes (Medical and Veterinary Entomology, March 4, 2005). That’s not much to go on. Perhaps garlic would work better if people consumed it for a long time, as you have. Or perhaps it is something else about your personal chemistry that discourages mosquitoes from biting you.

Q: Some time ago, I decided to try ashwagandha. I took it daily for three months and then stopped suddenly without tapering.

I developed twitching and tremors, especially in my hands, tongue and face. I also developed insomnia, drooling whilst asleep and general nervousness. I have burning muscle nerve pain all over.

I’ve had an MRI, a CT scan, blood tests, 24-hour ECG, blood pressure test, endoscopy and a barium swallow test. All results were normal.

As a result, I was prescribed two different antidepressants which I took for two months each time before tapering off. I now have a host of symptoms, and I’m not sure if they are due to withdrawal from SSRIs or my original problem. Have you heard before of this type of trouble with ashwagandha?

A: The medical literature contains very little evidence regarding ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) side effects or withdrawal symptoms. One review of 10 studies concluded that most reported beneficial effects and none noted serious adverse reactions (Current Nutrition Reports, July 10, 2023).

On the other hand, a visitor to our website described withdrawal symptoms after stopping this herbal medicine: “For over a month, I had brain zaps like people do when discontinuing SSRI antidepressants.”

Some research suggests that compounds in ashwagandha affect GABA neurotransmitters in the brain. Stopping abruptly might lead to a “discontinuation syndrome.” Others have reported insomnia, brain fog and headaches.

Q: I have been using gin-soaked raisins for years now. As a result, I have had wonderful relief from my arthritic pain and stiffness.

When the pandemic came along, I didn’t go out and get more gin. Instead, I skimped on the recipe. After about a week, my arthritic pain and stiffness returned, especially in my right hand. I could no longer enjoy many of the activities I was used to.

Consequently, when I read about boswellia for arthritis, I decided to try it. After a couple of weeks my hand was back to normal!

I have continued both boswellia and gin-soaked raisins ever since. I am wondering whether I should take the boswellia indefinitely. I would greatly appreciate any information you can offer.

A: Almost 30 years ago, we got a letter from a reader about gin-soaked raisins. Since then, hundreds of others have written to share their enthusiasm about this arthritis remedy.

There is evidence that boswellia has anti-inflammatory activity (BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, July 17, 2020).

There is evidence that boswellia has anti-inflammatory activity (BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, July 17, 2020).