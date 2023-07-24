On Nutrition

Odds are you know that food waste is a problem, and that it has significant environmental and economic impacts. Perhaps you’ve felt the sting of “throwing away money” when you toss food that was once perfectly good. Globally, about one-third of all edible food is wasted each year, with about two-thirds of that waste coming from households. The biggest contributor to household food waste? It’s probably leftovers.

Before we look at why that is, let’s clarify what. When you think of leftovers, you probably think of the portion of that pan of lasagna you made for dinner that exceeded what you, your family or your guests could eat. But leftovers also include food you leave on your plate because your eyes were bigger than your stomach or the food just isn’t tasty, as well as leftover ingredients and restaurant doggy bags.

Basically, any uneaten food left after preparing and completing a meal is leftovers, and any leftovers that are never eaten become food waste. In the United States, about 20% of food that makes it onto a plate at home and in restaurants is wasted. And then there are the dodgy leftovers unearthed from the back of the fridge two weeks after they were placed there, and limp bunches of herbs purchased when a recipe only called for a few sprigs. So, why do so many leftovers find their way into the trash (or maybe the compost) instead of nourishing our bodies?

Distaste. You might feel that leftover food has lost its quality and freshness, and possibly that it’s less nutritious or not safe to eat. (Yes food, especially fresh produce, loses nutrients with time, but the difference a day or two makes is negligible.) Or you might find leftovers boring, especially after the first time.

Improper storage. If leftovers aren't stored correctly then, yes, their quality will suffer and they may even become unsafe to eat.

Lack of planning. Even properly stored leftovers have a use-by date that can slip right past you if you just shove them in the fridge and forget about them.

While using up leftovers can significantly reduce your household food waste, I want to offer one caveat — if you become a member of the Clean Plate Club to avoid wasting food, that creates a different problem. If you’re in the habit of eating that last little bit on your plate, on your kid’s plate, or in the serving dish just so it doesn’t go to waste — even though you’re not hungry, or maybe even full — that’s not an ideal trade off. After all, there are other ways to reduce food waste:

Plate waste. Take less than you think you’ll want, with permission to go back for more if that amount wasn’t enough. If you’ve had enough to eat and there’s still more than a few bites of food on your plate, save it in a small storage container. At restaurants, take home leftovers even if there’s not enough for a full second meal. You can always enjoy a small portion as a snack, or round it with more food to create a full meal.

Take less than you think you’ll want, with permission to go back for more if that amount wasn’t enough. If you’ve had enough to eat and there’s still more than a few bites of food on your plate, save it in a small storage container. At restaurants, take home leftovers even if there’s not enough for a full second meal. You can always enjoy a small portion as a snack, or round it with more food to create a full meal. Production waste. Prepare smaller batches of food, then store and label any leftovers correctly. I keep a roll of blue painter’s tape and a Sharpie in my kitchen so I can label containers of leftovers (and things like partially used boxes of chicken broth) with the date I put them in the fridge. Plan for when or how you will use the leftovers — where can you slot it in for lunch or dinner (or even breakfast) in the next few days?

Raw ingredient waste. When you buy an ingredient for a recipe knowing you won't need all of it, have a plan for how you will use or store the rest. For example, if I need half a can of tomato paste, I freeze the rest. If I need part of a container of mushrooms, I think of something else I can use mushrooms for, even if it's just in scrambled eggs. Veggies that look a little limp but are otherwise fine can be given new life through cooking.

I personally view leftovers as a gift: a tasty meal that someone (sometimes me, sometimes not me) has already prepared. I actively look forward to leftovers. You might feel the same, or you might view leftovers as sad, pale, possibly unsafe, imitations of their original selves.

It’s true that some leftovers aren’t quite as good the next day, although adding some fresh herbs or other seasonings, or serving them alongside something freshly prepared, can give them new life. However, some leftovers are even better the next day because the flavors have more time to mix, mingle and meld. Soups and stews are two classic examples. And if you store leftovers correctly, they’re perfectly safe. Here are a few fundamental safety tips:

Any perishable food left out at room temperature for more than two hours (or for more than an hour if the ambient temperature is above 90°F) should be tossed.

It’s best to eat most prepared leftovers within three to four days to be safe. After that, toss them even if they look and smell OK.

If you know you can’t (or won’t) use all your leftovers within that time frame, freeze them in single- or family-size servings (assuming it’s something that will freeze well … your leftover half-sandwich would not be a good candidate for this). Leftovers can last for four months in the freezer — just don’t forget about them.

What if you just can’t eat leftovers? Maybe you have bad childhood memories of leftovers, either because they weren’t tasty or you got food poisoning. If that’s you, show yourself some grace, and look for other ways to reduce food waste if that’s important to you.