Q: I have read your various heartburn remedies and would like to offer something different. I think people would be well-served to try drinking kefir for a few weeks to see if this probiotic yogurtlike drink helps them.

I had terrible heartburn 10 years ago, and my doctor prescribed Nexium. I had the prescription in my hand when I started reading about how difficult it can be to get off this drug due to a rebound hyperacidity effect.

My husband suggested I try drinking kefir. I started with about 4 ounces every day in the evening or whenever I had symptoms. Now I drink about 2 ounces every night before bed. My heartburn went away. Why not try this remedy before resorting to powerful acid-suppressing PPI drugs?

A: Thanks for sharing your novel remedy for heartburn. We searched the medical literature and couldn’t find any research on kefir for indigestion. This fermented dairy drink is high in probiotics or beneficial bacteria.

There is growing interest, however, in the use of probiotics for “functional dyspepsia.” That’s doctor talk for an upset stomach or indigestion with no obvious cause. A review of probiotics for this condition acknowledges a lack of scientific evidence (Microorganisms, Jan. 31, 2023). Nevertheless, the authors suggest that probiotics could well provide a novel therapeutic approach to treating FD, so they call for more research.

We offer a number of other heartburn remedies in our "eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders."

Q: Coffee has kept me regular for years, though I don’t know why. Recently, I was in the hospital for open-heart surgery. Every day in the hospital, the nurses plied me with stool softeners which, unfortunately, failed to move me.

I laughingly asked for coffee one day, saying it would surely work, and one nurse was kind enough to slip me a small cup. It did its job!

I spent another 18 days in the hospital where cajoling for more coffee did no good. Neither did double the amount of stool softeners relieve me. Going home was such a relief — in all ways.

A: When surgeons work on the gastrointestinal tract, it often causes “postoperative ileus.” That means intestinal motility slows down or stops for several days after surgery.

A review of the medical literature in Gastroenterology Research and Practice (June 8, 2022) concludes that “postoperative coffee consumption shortened the time to first defecation following elective colorectal surgery.”

Because you were in the hospital following open-heart surgery, coffee may have been forbidden. Doctors may worry that caffeine can stimulate the heart and could increase the risk for irregular beats.

On the other hand, a meta-analysis of 10 prospective studies reported that “coffee consumption had a trend toward reducing the risk of AF [atrial fibrillation] in a dose-response manner.” Of course, every patient in the hospital should follow doctors’ orders.

Q: I have read that chromium can help control blood sugar levels. When I asked my doctor about this dietary supplement, he said that little is known about chromium. What can you tell me?

A: There is evidence that chromium supplementation can lower glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c). This is a measure of blood glucose levels over several weeks. But chromium does not appear to improve fasting blood glucose levels (Biological Trace Element Research, February 2022).