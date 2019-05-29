Do fathers who exercise produce smarter babies? Maybe.

Turns out, mothers aren’t the only parents whose habits could impact a newborn’s health. A recent study found that male mice who exercised produced smarter babies than their nonexercising counterparts. Scientists suspect that when mice exercise their brains and bodies, they undergo changes in gene behavior, and this changed gene behavior can give their children a better chance at success.

How does this work? Scientists have learned that factors like diet, stress and exercise can modify the behavior of the genes parents pass down. That means that parents don’t only pass down traits like hair color; they can also pass down traits developed during their lifetime, like anxiety. For example, a study of children of Holocaust survivors showed an inherited vulnerability to the effects of stress. In a biologic attempt to prepare the children to be raised in a threatening environment, survivors’ gene behavior was altered.

Gene behavior can also be altered in a positive way. For example, according to a recent study from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases and the University Medical Center Goettingen, a stimulating, “enriched” environment helped mouse fathers-to-be to produce smarter babies. Scientists who conducted this study placed male mice in two different environments, one that allowed them to exercise their bodies and minds, and another that provided no outlet for stimulation.

The “enriched” environment contained running wheels and new toys and layout, which helped enhance the mice’s learning abilities and brain-cell communication. Compared to their more sedentary counterparts, these mice also performed better in maze and memory tasks.

The environmentally enriched housing also benefited the next generation of mice. Offspring of the exercising mice had similarly enhanced learning abilities and brain-cell communication. The scientists who conducted the mouse study, Dr. André Fischer and his colleagues, suggest that the babies were smarter because they inherited their father’s gene behavior, which had been changed by environmental enrichment.

So how did the gene behavior change?

Gene behavior can change when genes, which are made of segments of DNA, are activated or silenced. The activity of a gene can be thought of like the volume of your television, turning the likelihood of developing certain traits up or down. For example, the chance of developing obesity is reduced when the activity of certain genes is reduced. Cell messengers called micro ribonucleic acids (miRNAs) silence the activity of genes. If a gene’s activity is the television volume, miRNAs are a thumb on the remote control.

Fischer and his colleagues found that two miRNAs in particular were responsible for passing down the mice’s enhanced learning abilities. The mice who exercised and their offspring had higher levels of two miRNAs (miRNA212 and 132) than their sedentary counterparts. Fischer states that linking heritable changes in gene behavior to specific miRNAs is a big deal; this is the first time it has happened.

Next up, Fischer and his team are working to find out if levels of miRNA212 and 132 also rise in humans after physical and mental activity. Physical and mental exercise is known to benefit human learning, but future studies will have to determine if learning abilities can be inherited in humans, as they were in Fischer’s mouse study. Should follow-up studies find that mental and physical exercise help produce healthier human babies, fathers might consider signing up for CrossFit — or an algebra class.