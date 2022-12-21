The People’s Pharmacy

Q: As a dentist, I had a colleague refer his great-aunt to me because of her extreme fear of dentists. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Following a recent surgery, she suffered a serious infection that required a prolonged hospital stay. Her great-nephew said she never “bounced back” and was diagnosed with dementia after that. She presented as disoriented and not sure of her surroundings.

Her doctor had put her on a special soft diet due to dental problems. The diet was rice water and Malt-O-Meal.

Prolonged infections deplete vitamins C, B1 and B6, and my patient’s restricted diet was contributing to the original deficiency. Along with minimally invasive prosthetic dental treatment, I placed her on 2 grams of vitamin C and a substantial multivitamin. By the time the dental treatment was completed, she was engaging and alert, with her original detail to dress, hair and makeup. She had been suffering from scurvy, beriberi and pellagra since her hospital stay.

A: Thank you for the reminder that malnutrition can contribute to cognitive deterioration. We imagine your colleague was relieved to have his great-aunt recover. Patients or their family members should consider vitamin deficiencies as potential factors in mental decline.

Q: I started taking a probiotic about two months ago for chronic constipation. It definitely helped my constipation, but I’ve also noticed I’m sleeping much better. Could a healthier gut help me sleep?

I used to sleep very well (and was very regular), but age or something else seemed to impact both. I would wake up multiple times in the night and not be able to go back to sleep for hours. But now, I sleep soundly. If I do wake up, I fall right back to sleep. Have you heard of probiotics helping with sleep?

A: There is unquestionably a link between gut health and brain function (Cells, Sept. 19, 2022). Research offers clues suggesting that prebiotics can help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer (Beneficial Microbes, Aug. 3, 2022).

Not all studies show a significant improvement, however. In addition to your probiotic bacterial supplement, you might want to consider adding more fiber to your meals. This has been shown to reduce sleep disorders, boost the diversity of gut microbes and improve elimination (Food & Function, Nov. 28, 2022).

Anyone who would like other ideas on overcoming insomnia without sleeping pills may wish to consult our “eGuide to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep.” This online resource is located under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: Should you take turmeric with olive oil for better absorption? Does it matter?

A: Turmeric, an underground stem from a plant called Curcuma longa, has a wide range of potential health benefits. Regular use could improve cardiovascular and brain health, prevent respiratory diseases and infection and even reduce the risk of certain cancers (Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, September 2021). People do not absorb it very well, however.

Turmeric is fat-soluble. As a result, taking it with a bit of olive oil or any other fat will help its absorption. Coconut oil, nuts or nut butter, yogurt or avocado could all serve this purpose.

According to ConsumerLab.com, turmeric works better if taken twice rather than once a day. Unfortunately, we don’t have much research to guide us in evaluating just how much of a difference these suggestions might make.