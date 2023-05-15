On Nutrition

It’s time to clear the decks of a few questions I’ve received recently, but first I want to share some alarming new information about melatonin gummies. For background, melatonin is a hormone that your brain secretes in response to darkness, encouraging sleep and helping regulate your circadian rhythms (your internal clock). In supplement form, melatonin is a popular sleep aid and jet lag remedy.

As I mentioned in a Q&A last year, I generally advise avoiding gummy supplements, especially multivitamins and/or mineral supplements, as they contain fewer nutrients and degrade and expire much faster than “regular” supplements because of their moist, gel-like consistency. But Dr. Pieter Cohen, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and author of a number of research papers on the adulteration of dietary supplements, alerted me to a specific issue with melatonin gummies a few weeks ago: There’s been a rapid increase in parents giving these supplements to their children, and some kids are having adverse reactions.

In a research letter published April 25 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Cohen and his co-authors cite 2022 data showing that calls to U.S. Poison Control Centers related to melatonin ingestion in children increased 530% from 2012 to 2021 and were associated with 27,795 emergency department and clinic visits, 4,097 hospitalizations, 287 intensive care admissions and two deaths.

The paper analyzed the 25 brands of melatonin gummies available for sale, and found that the actual amount of melatonin in these supplements ranged from 74% to 347% of what was stated on the label, or 1.3 to 13.1 milligrams per serving. For perspective, a dose of as little as 0.1 to 0.3 mg of melatonin in young adults can increase blood concentrations into the nighttime range, the authors said. Five of the products also contained CBD, at slightly higher levels than what was declared on the label, and one product contained CBD but no melatonin. Note that the Food and Drug Administration has not approved the use of CBD in healthy children. So, parents, think twice before giving your kids melatonin. Now onto the questions!

I don’t agree with a statement you made in your column on the “Dirty Dozen.”

In that March column, I wrote, “Saving the environment is not an individual responsibility. Even if you have the money, time and energy to ‘do your part,’ the onus is on governments and large corporations.” Let me offer some context. I do think it’s an excellent idea if each of us takes personal action to support or improve the environment, but that something does not have to involve food choices. Many people have anxieties around food (whether related to disordered eating, clinical eating disorders, or worries that they’re not eating “healthy enough”). Adding additional pressure to “eat to save the environment” can cause real harm by escalating those anxieties.

There are so many things we can do for the environment that don’t involve food. Recycling. Composting. Using public transportation. Batching errands when driving. Carpooling. Driving a fuel-efficient or electric car. Buying secondhand. Buying less by using things until they wear out. Installing solar panels. Creating a habitat for birds and beneficial insects in your garden. Planting trees. Leaving nature as you found it when hiking or camping. Voting for political candidates who support clean energy. Putting pressure on companies who pollute our air, land and water or use our limited natural resources indiscriminately. And that’s just a partial list.

What do best-by and use-by dates mean?

Manufacturers provide dating to help consumers and retailers decide when a food is at its best quality. Except for infant formula, which must have a “Use-By” date, dates are not an indicator of the product’s safety and are not required by federal law. However, food manufacturers and retailers can voluntarily use product dating, generally with one of these phrases:

A “Best if Used By/Before” date indicates when a product will be of the best flavor or quality. It’s not a purchase or safety date.

date indicates when a product will be of the best flavor or quality. It’s not a purchase or safety date. A “Sell-By” date tells the store how long to display the product for sale for inventory management. It’s not a safety date.

date tells the store how long to display the product for sale for inventory management. It’s not a safety date. A “Use-By” date is the last date the product is expected to be at peak quality. It’s not a safety date except for when used on infant formula.

date is the last date the product is expected to be at peak quality. It’s not a safety date except for when used on infant formula. A “Freeze-By” date, often seen on fresh meat and poultry, indicates when a product should be frozen to maintain peak quality if it’s not used up first. It’s not a purchase or safety date.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 30% of the food supply is lost or wasted at stores or in the home, partly because of confusion about the meaning of dates displayed on the label. However, while the quality of perishable products may deteriorate after the date passes, foods that have been handled properly and don’t show signs of spoilage should remain safe to purchase, donate and eat beyond the “Best if Used By” date on the label.

How do I stop being a member of the Clean Plate Club?

People usually ask that question because they feel like they’re overeating. If regularly eating everything on your plate — whether mindlessly, compulsively or simply out of habit — causes you to feel uncomfortably full, here’s an experiment to try at home: Take slightly less food than you think you want at a meal, then see how you feel when you’re done eating. If you no longer feel hungry, but aren’t sure if you’re full, wait a bit, especially if you’re a fast eater, then assess for feelings of fullness. If you realize you need more food, you can get more of what was being served, or have a snack.

It’s usually easier to try this experiment at home than at a restaurant. As you do, show yourself compassion, because if you were raised to clean your plate, that’s a hard habit to break.