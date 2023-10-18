Q: You had a recent column on stinky feet. At the end, you suggested a possible solution would be to take zinc, but you warned us not to take it for more than 30 days. Why? Would you please address zinc supplements?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I read that taking a zinc supplement could ward off the virus. I’ve been taking a zinc supplement daily for more than a year. Is there a danger in continuing to do so?

A: Daily doses of zinc above 40 milligrams for long periods of time might lead to copper deficiency. That, in turn, could impair immune function. The “tolerable upper intake levels” of zinc for adults are 40 milligrams. You might want a zinc holiday periodically in which you skip the supplement for a few weeks.

Q: I read in your column that tart cherry juice can help with sleep issues. I have no trouble falling asleep, but I wake up every night after four or five hours of sleep. Then I have trouble getting back to sleep. Of course, I need to use the bathroom once or twice a night.

After reading about tart cherry juice, I decided to try a product called Cheribundi Sleep that comes in 8-ounce bottles. In addition to tart cherry juice, it lists L-theanine and valerian root as ingredients.

I take it 20 minutes before going to bed, and it has increased my amount of sleep. I still wake up after about five hours but am able to get back to sleep in a reasonable period of time.

Advertising

The hitch is that I sometimes wake up feeling a little groggy. Could this be due to the valerian root? Have you heard of this problem?

As a result, I plan to switch to a product made by the same company (Cheribundi) that contains tart cherry juice but no valerian root. I hope this will be better.

A: Please let us know how your experiment works out. There is research supporting the use of tart cherry juice to improve sleep (International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, Aug. 18, 2022). In addition, there are reports that some people experience sluggishness the morning after taking valerian.

To learn more about cherry juice, valerian root and other natural approaches to insomnia, you may wish to consult our “eGuide to Getting a Good Night’s Sleep.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: I have rambunctious dogs. They love to greet me in the morning with lots of tail wagging and wrestling. This sometimes leads to red bruises on my hands. They are unbecoming and it takes a week or more for them to disappear. Is there an herb that might make my capillaries stronger and less likely to bruise?

A: An herb called hawthorn in English (Crataegus in Latin) has been used in Chinese medicine for 1,300 years. While the principles of Chinese medicine are different, scientific research supports the use of hawthorn for cardiovascular health. In addition to antioxidant activity, this herb can help protect the lining of blood vessels (Frontiers in Pharmacology, Feb. 21, 2020).

The authors note that we still need high-quality clinical trials to confirm the benefits of hawthorn leaf extract in cardiovascular disease. If you decide to run your own N-of-1 experiment, please let us know if hawthorn reduces your tendency to bruise.