On Nutrition

When your joints hurt or don’t function well, it affects your daily life. Unfortunately, about 1 in 5 American adults are dealing with arthritis, and 1 million people had hip and knee replacements in 2021 — a number that’s predicted to more than triple by 2030. So what role might nutrition play in managing arthritis, or coming through joint surgery with flying colors? Let’s start with arthritis.

While arthritis — a term that comes from the Greek words for “joint” and “inflammation” — is common, it’s also complex. Arthritis refers to more than 100 types of joint disease, the most common of which are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease (an abnormal response of the immune system) that affects the entire body.

Osteoarthritis affects specific joints and tends to be less debilitating than RA.

Currently, there are more questions than answers about how nutrition may help prevent or treat arthritis. It appears that nutrition may be able to reduce symptoms and dependence on medications, but it probably can’t protect the joints enough to completely take the place of medication.

Because inflammation plays a role in both OA and RA, many people seeking relief turn to an anti-inflammatory diet. In a nutshell, an anti-inflammatory diet limits sugar, refined grains and ultraprocessed foods while including a lot of fiber, nutrient and phytochemical-rich plant foods: vegetables, fruits, pulses and whole grains, along with omega-3 fatty acids from fish and nuts. Here are the top three nutritional factors to consider:

Fish oil. Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory benefits, and evidence suggests that omega-3s from fatty fish such as salmon, or from fish oil supplements, enhances the effectiveness of medical treatment for arthritis. The Arthritis Foundation points out that while the recommended two 3-ounce servings of fish per week is fine for general health, supplements are the best way to get what would be considered a therapeutic dose of omega-3s. A 2017 systematic review published in the Journal of Clinical Rheumatology found that fish oil significantly reduced joint pain, stiffness and swelling in patients with RA, and reduced or eliminated their use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Studies looking at fish oil benefits for OA pain were less conclusive. For both RA and OA, the foundation recommends taking fish oil capsules with at least 30% EPA/DHA, the active ingredients, in doses of up to 2.6 grams, twice a day.

Protein. Research shows that RA patients tend to have more fat and less muscle, in large part due to the fact that chronic inflammation increases protein breakdown. Exercise (especially resistance exercise) combined with eating protein-rich foods at each meal can help preserve lean muscle.

Vegetables and fruits. Eat the rainbow — plus white vegetables like cauliflower, onions and garlic — so that you enjoy the full spectrum of nutrients. What about nightshade vegetables, you ask? The claim that tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants and peppers aggravate arthritis pain has no research to back it up. In fact, nightshade vegetables contain antioxidants and phytonutrients that may have anti-inflammatory benefits. That said, while some specific foods may trigger inflammation in RA, those foods tend to vary from person to person, so there’s no universal “autoimmune diet.” Keeping a food log can help you see your overall eating pattern — and how it affects your joints — more clearly.

So that covers nutrition. Now what about exercise? When your joints are stiff or painful, being physically active may seem like the last thing you should do. But studies show that regular, appropriate exercise — ask your doctors what activities are safe for you — may help reduce joint pain and stiffness, making movement easier. It also increases muscle strength and produces endorphins, which help control pain and improve overall health and well-being. And a quick word about weight loss: It’s true that excess body weight can put additional pressure on the joints, and weight loss may lessen arthritis symptoms by reducing inflammation in the joints and the rest of the body. However, most people who intentionally lose weight end up regaining it, and then they’re back to square one. It could also be harmful for some people, including those with a history of eating disorders, to pursue weight loss to try to manage their arthritis.

Now, what about joint replacements? Speaking at the annual meeting of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics last month, Nancy Strange, a surgical nutrition specialist at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis, said that while rates of complications from this knee and hip replacements are low, there are nutritional factors that can improve your odds of the best possible recovery — which largely means speedy wound healing and no post-surgical infection.

This largely means eating a nutritious diet that includes enough protein to support healthy muscles and wound healing. Protein needs increase with age — a 150-pound older adult needs about 88 grams of protein per day, but to promote wound healing, that increases to 102 grams. Because significant muscle loss can happen in the immediate aftermath of joint replacement surgery — potentially impairing the immune system — Strange said it’s worth being in the best shape possible before surgery. A few more important tips:

Stay hydrated (heading to anesthesia while dehydrated is a bad idea).

Get adequate amounts of vitamins A, B12 and C, as well as zinc and iron — the micronutrients that play a direct role in wound healing, reducing infection risk or both.

Eat enough overall calories so your body doesn’t have to turn to the protein you eat for energy — you want that protein to be used for muscle health and wound healing.

A good place to start is eating protein at three meals per day, and include colorful fruits and vegetables, and other quality, carbohydrate foods, such as whole grains, beans and lentils. Then add some fatty fish or fish oil capsules for omega-3 fats, which can help reduce inflammation post-surgery.