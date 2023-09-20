Q: I worked for a general surgeon for many years, and we saw our share of “surgical ready” hemorrhoids. For those willing to hold off, we recommended a daily spoonful of blackstrap molasses for a few weeks. Most had great results. Only one patient asked how to apply it to the rectal area.

A: We have no idea why consuming blackstrap molasses might ease the pain of hemorrhoids, but we have heard from many readers that it can be helpful. One wrote:

“One of the side effects of the chemo I needed last year was hemorrhoids. My doctor told me that most of her patients suffered with them throughout the chemo treatments and that I would just have to endure.

“Instead, I tried blackstrap molasses and in just a few days, the hemorrhoids were gone! When I saw the doctor weeks later, she asked how I was surviving the hemorrhoids. She couldn’t believe they were gone!

“Before my appointment was over, she had the hospital pharmacist collect the specifics of my treatment. I told her I took 1 tablespoon twice a day. We both agreed there are enough side effects while going through chemotherapy that nobody should have to suffer with hemorrhoids, too.”

The patient who asked how to apply it was not the only one to wonder about this. Using molasses this way would be incredibly messy and probably ineffective.

Q: I read about coconut macaroons in one of your books. Over the years, I’ve had five friends suffer from severe diarrhea, so I told them to try eating two cookies a day. When they did, the diarrhea stopped!

Now I suggest this remedy to everyone I know who complains of diarrhea. It hasn’t failed yet.

A: We first heard about coconut macaroon cookies as a treatment for diarrhea 25 years ago. Since then, many readers have reported success with this approach.

You may have read about it in our book “Recipes & Remedies from The People’s Pharmacy.” In addition to discussing the benefits of coconut, the book includes a recipe for homemade coconut macaroons and guidelines for a dairy-free diet or yogurt with probiotics, which may also be helpful. In addition, it contains remedies for flatulence. Anyone who would like a copy can find it in the bookstore at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: Some of your readers have asked about fatigue. I use Rhodiola rosea in the winter months, as I live in British Columbia where we have a long and dark winter. For me, long nights are a natural energy zapper. By the third month, I am longing for the sun to return. Rhodiola is an adaptogen and really helps.

I am very careful of what I consume, considering pros and cons before I ingest any pills. For many years, I have also taken vitamin D in the winter (but not in the summer months).

A: Rhodiola rosea is a plant that grows in arctic regions. Research suggests that it may improve exercise performance (British Journal of Nutrition, Aug. 29, 2023). Although scientists have published hundreds of studies of this plant or its constituents such as rosavin or salidroside, we could find very few clinical trials on humans. One analysis of several trials found that Rhodiola may improve mood, especially when paired with physical activity (International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, March 28, 2023).