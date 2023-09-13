Q: Before you recommend black cohosh as an effective remedy for menopausal symptoms, you should check into it further. When I first went through menopause 20 years ago, I started to take black cohosh. Within two months, I needed a liver biopsy.

I can’t remember the details, but I do remember searching the medical literature and finding several references to black cohosh raising liver enzymes to dangerous levels. Needless to say, I never took black cohosh again. In fact, I’m wary of any herbal remedy.

A: Thank you for reminding us of a potential problem with black cohosh. Liver injury is serious.

Scientists have been debating the safety of black cohosh (Actaea racemosa, formerly known as Cimicifuga racemosa). A small but thorough study conducted at the National Toxicology Program evaluated black cohosh (Environmental and Molecular Mutagenesis, December 2022). The scientists did not find evidence of worrisome changes but noted that a larger study is needed.

Another study suggested that some liver problems may occur when products sold as black cohosh are adulterated (Pharmaceuticals, August 2023). Unfortunately, this leaves consumers holding the bag, as they have no way to assess the purity of the herbal products they purchase.

Q: One night, as I was preparing for bed, I suddenly got hiccups. I had just finished brushing my teeth and was about to gargle, so I went ahead and gargled. Surprisingly, I didn’t have any more hiccups!

Advertising

I’ve had hiccups several times since then and have discovered that a quick gargle with water absolutely stops them. This is my all-time favorite remedy now.

A: Thank you for sharing this intriguing story. It actually makes some scientific sense, since stimulating the nerves in the roof of the mouth with a teaspoon of granulated sugar has been a time-tested remedy for hiccups.

The physician who submitted this small study wrote, “ … one teaspoonful of ordinary white granulated sugar swallowed dry resulted in immediate cessation of hiccups in 19 of 20 patients” (New England Journal of Medicine, Dec. 23, 1971). Twelve of his patients had their hiccups for longer than six hours. Others suffered even longer.

We suspect that gargling and dry sugar both stimulate the phrenic nerve which controls the diaphragm. When the diaphragm spasms it causes the intake of air and the hiccup sound.

We do have one caution about gargling, however. If you are gargling at the same time that you are hiccupping, you might aspirate water. That would not be good for your lungs.

Q: My primary care provider had me take marshmallow root tincture for heartburn. It works well. Do you have any data on this?

Advertising

A: Scientists do not appear to have conducted much research on Althea officinalis, the botanical name for marshmallow. One study does show that it can protect rats from ulcers caused by the NSAID indomethacin (Antioxidants, Oct. 25, 2019).

Herbalists, on the other hand, often recommend the root for calming a range of digestive problems. Dr. Tieraona Low Dog has mentioned this plant, and so has Mimi Prunella Hernandez.

We offer a variety of other nondrug approaches to preventing or easing heartburn in our “eGuide to Overcoming Digestive Disorders.” This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.