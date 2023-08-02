Q: I once spent a summer unloading ships across Onslow Beach, part of Camp Lejeune. I took the Marines’ advice to use Avon Skin So Soft and I swallowed a garlic gel tab every day. I was not bothered by mosquitoes, sand fleas or flies. Amazing!

A: We first started hearing about military personnel using Avon Skin So Soft bath oil as an insect repellent more than 35 years ago. Not surprisingly, when scientists tested it, the bath oil was less effective than DEET (Journal of the American Mosquito Control Association, March 1991). It did, however, offer over 70% protection against midges (tiny biting flies). Garlic pills have not been well studied for repellency.

Another reader shared this modification of the formula: “Skin So Soft oil spray was the only thing that repelled sand fleas in the low country of South Carolina. Spending weeks in swampy environments as an active-duty Marine, DEET products coupled with sun exposure damaged my skin. Skin So Soft was mild on my skin and repelled all kinds of bugs.

“The troops and I would mix one cap full of rubbing alcohol in our bath oil spray bottle. The effect only lasted a few hours, but it worked. I have tried every kind of bug repellent, but Skin So Soft is the only product that my troops, my family and I trusted for protection against insects in the woods and swampy environments.”

Avon has subsequently created two products specifically designed to repel insects: Skin So Soft Bug Guard Plus Picaridin Towelettes and Skin So Soft Bug Guard Plus IR3535 Gentle Breeze SPF 30 Lotion. Both IR3535 and picaridin are approved insect repellents.

Q: In his book “Migraine,” Dr. Oliver Sacks says that when migraines develop, they nearly always increase nerve activity first in the sphenopalatine ganglion, a cluster of nerves located at the top of the throat. I infer from this that by “freezing” this nerve cluster, the pattern is diffused. Consequently, the migraine may not continue forming.

As a cranial therapist, I routinely see migraine sufferers benefit from rapidly consuming ice cream. A momentary sharp pain is certainly preferable to debilitating pain that can last for hours.

A: Thank you for your observation. Renowned neurologist Oliver Sacks published his book on migraines in 1970. We have certainly heard from many readers that inducing brain freeze at the first hint of a migraine may avert it.

Doctors sometimes use anesthetic medications to block the sphenopalatine ganglion as a treatment for migraine. Drinking ice water can also stimulate this region of the brain (Cephalalgia, April 2017).

People who would like to learn more about a variety of treatments for head pain may find our “eGuide to Headaches & Migraines” of interest. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q: I have peripheral neuropathy that causes tingling and burning pain. I’ve heard that capsaicin from hot peppers can be used to treat neuropathy. Would grinding up habanero peppers and applying the paste to my feet counteract the numbness?

A: We would discourage this approach. You might cause more harm than good. Habanero peppers are extremely hot and could negatively affect your lungs or skin.

You can buy over-the-counter capsaicin creams in most pharmacies or health food stores. They generally contain low-dose (0.1%) capsaicin.

Qutenza, a prescription-strength capsaicin product (8%), is available from physicians. It requires administration by health care professionals in a well-ventilated treatment area.