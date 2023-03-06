On Nutrition

Social media, podcasts and the internet can be a mixed bag of nutrition and health information, and one of the latest questionable bits making the rounds is that seed oils make you sick, causing everything from heart disease and diabetes to leaky gut and brain fog. What are seed oils, you ask? Sometimes referred to as “the hateful eight” (not to be confused with the Quentin Tarantino movie), seed oils are cooking and salad oils pressed from seeds: canola, corn, cottonseed, grapeseed, rice bran, sunflower, safflower and soy.

The demonization of seed oils has a tangled origin story, mixing in elements of the paleo movement, clean eating and conspiracy theories. But are seed oils really toxic destroyers of health, or are they a victim of guilt by association and misunderstanding of the research? It looks like the latter.

Let’s start with guilt by association. It’s not hard to find people who say they felt better after they cut out seed oils. But how did they cut them out? Many seed oils are used in commercially fried foods and ultraprocessed foods, such as the type of packaged snack foods that seem to have a shelf life of infinity. A diet high in these foods is not great for health in the long term, and probably won’t make you feel good in the shorter term. These foods are typically high in added sugar and sodium and refined flour, while lacking fiber and nutrients — so if someone stops eating them and feels better, it’s likely because of the foods themselves, not just the oils they contain.

Now let’s get into the science. Recommendations to replace most of the saturated fats — fat from animals, plus coconut oil — in our diet with heart-healthy unsaturated fats goes back decades. Unsaturated fats include:

Monounsaturated fats, found in olive, avocado, canola, peanut, safflower and sesame oil as well as avocados, peanut butter and many nuts and seeds.

Polyunsaturated fats, found in soybean, corn and sunflower oil, as well as walnuts, salmon, flaxseed, sunflower seeds, tofu and soybeans.

All fats and oils are a mix of saturated, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. For example, canola oil is about 7% saturated fat, 63% monounsaturated fat and 30% polyunsaturated fat. Other seed oils tend to be higher in polyunsaturated fats. You probably know that omega-3 polyunsaturated fats — found in fatty fish, walnuts, flaxseeds and canola — are good for us. What’s more controversial are omega-6 polyunsaturated fats.

Advertising

One criticism of seed oils is that they’re too high in omega-6 fatty acids — especially linoleic acid — and this can cause inflammation in the body. The reasoning is that linoleic acid turns into a different fatty acid, arachidonic acid, in the body, and arachidonic acid is a building block for compounds that cause inflammation. However, only a small percentage of linoleic acid is converted to arachidonic acid — which is also a building block for compounds that fight inflammation. The inflammatory claims are mostly based on research in rodents, and mice and rats don’t respond to linoleic acid the same way humans do. In fact, human research has found it’s not inflammatory overall.

A 2017 review and analysis of 30 randomized controlled trials involving 1,377 people found no connection between a diet high in linoleic acid and markers of inflammation. A 2019 analysis of 30 observational studies from 13 countries involving 68,659 people found that high levels of linoleic acid were associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular events.

Another criticism is that seed oil manufacturers use heat and solvents, such as hexane, to extract oil from seeds, creating unhealthy transfats and chemical contaminants. I was once concerned about these things, too. Then I learned that seed oils contain little residual hexane, a mere fraction of what you inhale from car exhaust when walking along streets or roads. And heating during processing is brief, so any transfats created are very minimal. When it comes to heat, the real problem is when seed oils are reheated, as they are in commercial deep fryers. This oxidizes the oils, and oxidized oils are inflammatory.

So what does this mean for you? First, don’t worry about seed oils. Second, here are a few specific tips: