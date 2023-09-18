On Nutrition

My recent columns on osteoporosis (Sept. 10) and dietary fiber (Aug. 27) generated a few reader questions. I also received a question about a type of non-sugar sweetener I didn’t discuss in my June 4 column on sugar substitutes. Let’s get those answered!

Q: You mentioned that plant-based diets can be good for bones, but you didn’t specifically mention vegan diets. I’m curious about that.

Q: Is it possible to get too much fiber?

As I wrote about in my osteoporosis column, diets that include abundant plant foods are anti-inflammatory, which has benefits for bones because inflammation turns on cells that break down bones (osteoclasts).

While a healthy vegan diet — including lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses (beans and lentils), nuts and seeds — can also be healthy for bones, vegan diets (or any diets) that are very high in fiber have been associated with low bone density in the lumbar (lower) spine. It’s unclear whether that’s because these diets are also too low in calories, or because excess fiber is binding to estrogens, making them unavailable to the body (estrogen levels play a role in bone health.)

Another note: one source of fiber, wheat bran, can interfere with calcium absorption in the same meal. Keep that in mind if you eat wheat bran cereal with milk or calcium-enriched soymilk. Along those lines …

Q: Is spinach a source of calcium? You didn’t mention it when you mentioned other dark leafy vegetables.

While most dark green vegetables — especially collard greens, broccoli raab, turnip greens and kale — provide calcium, spinach and beet greens contain oxalic acid, which makes their calcium unavailable to us. However, cooking the greens greatly reduces that effect, and eating a food with oxalic acid does not affect absorption of calcium from other foods you eat during the same meal. And …

Q: I heard that dairy products are actually bad for bones, so why are you recommending them as a source of calcium?

Much has been made of research studies finding that countries that consume more dairy tend to experience more fractures. However, this observed association doesn’t prove cause-and-effect, and not all similar studies have reached the same results. Plus, there are other variables at play, such as the fact that countries that consume more dairy also tend to experience more snow and ice in the winter — a perfect setup for slipping and falling and breaking a bone.

Q: Please clarify the erythritol/monk fruit issues. Are they the same? Are they harmful?

Back in June, I wrote about new recommendations from the World Health Organization that people limit artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, saccharine and sucralose. What I didn’t focus on was a study published earlier this year in the journal Nature Medicine that raised concerns about polyol sweeteners such as erythritol.

Polyols, also known as sugar alcohols, are found naturally in small amounts in certain fruits, vegetables and mushrooms. However, isolated polyols — including erythritol, sorbitol, mannitol and xylitol — are used as sugar-free, low-calorie sweeteners in many food products. That might be a problem.

The Nature Medicine study looked at blood levels of polyol sweeteners in 1,157 people with risk factors for heart disease, including type 2 diabetes. Those with the highest levels of polyols (especially erythritol) circulating in their blood were more likely to have a heart attack or stroke within three years. When the researchers tested the blood of 2,982 more people — about 75% with heart disease or high blood pressure and 20% with type 2 diabetes — they found that the 25% of people with the highest blood erythritol levels were twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke in the next three years when compared with the 25% who had the lowest erythritol levels.

Now, these studies don’t prove cause-and-effect, but they do raise some concerns, especially for people with diabetes or cardiovascular disease. Specifically, researchers said that based on lab (testing isolated cells) and animal research, it appears that erythritol may cause blood platelets to clot more easily — clots that could break free and block arteries. To learn more, they had eight healthy volunteers drink a beverage sweetened with 30 grams of erythritol (the amount in a pint of keto ice cream) then checked their blood. The volunteers’ blood levels of erythritol increased by 1,000-fold and stayed at levels high enough to increase the risk of blood clots for at least two days.

Erythritol, produced by using a type of yeast to ferment glucose from corn or wheat starch, has been popular because it’s “natural,” can be used in baking and tastes more like real sugar than artificial no-calorie sweeteners do. Because it contains no carbohydrates, it’s often used in products marketed to people following ketogenic and low-carb diets, as well as to those with diabetes.

So about that erythritol-monk fruit connection. Monk fruit extracts, which come from a tiny melon native to China, also contain no carbohydrates, instead tasting sweet due to compounds called mogrosides. Because they are 200 to 300 times as sweet as sugar, if you want, say, the amount of sweetness you would get from a teaspoon of sugar, that’s hard to measure. So many monk fruit extract products add erythritol — which has 6% of the calories of sugar but tastes 70% as sweet — to add bulk and reduce overall sweetness, so the product is easier to measure.

I’ve seen no evidence that monk fruit extract is unsafe, and because it’s so sweet, it would be hard to use a lot of it. When choosing a brand of monk fruit extract, make sure that it’s not combined with other low-calorie sweeteners such as erythritol. Most products that only contain monk fruit extract are very clear about this on the front of the package, especially in light of concerns about erythritol, but I recommend looking at the ingredient list in the Nutrition Facts box to confirm.