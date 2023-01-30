On Nutrition

The health claim landscape is the Wild West, so if you’ve been fooled by deceptive health claims in advertisements, it’s not because you’re a fool, it’s because it’s not the claim-makers’ first rodeo. “Expert” endorsements and “real people” testimonials, “promising” new research and “cutting-edge” results sound good even when they’re bogus.

Now, the Federal Trade Commission is stepping into the fray, issuing its first new guidelines about health claims in advertising in 25 years. The FTC has traditionally acted against manufacturers of dietary supplements who advertised dubious health claims. Now any company — including food producers — that makes health claims about their products is fair game. In fact, the genesis of these new guidelines comes from the FTC’s experience prosecuting a juice manufacturer’s false claims that their product was “clinically proven” to fight specific diseases.

The new guidelines state that claims must have rigorous evidence to back them up, including at least one high-quality randomized human clinical trial. The results must be statistically significant (not due to pure chance) and clinically meaningful (the benefits are strong enough that you care). While there are a few exceptions, one absolute no-no is relying on research using animals or isolated cells or tissues or on anecdotal evidence from a few individuals or from consumer surveys. Companies also can’t use general medical or public health recommendations to support claims about their product. They can’t publicize one study that shows benefit while ignoring other research that shows no benefit, or even harm, and they can’t “data mine” by picking through a study’s data to try to find something positive when the study otherwise failed to find the product had benefits. All of these have been common practices.

Many companies have also tried to hedge their bets by making vague and indirect claims. However, the FTC is making it clear that marketers are just as responsible for the accuracy of “suggested” or “implied” claims as they are for claims they make directly and openly. The focus here is not on marketers’ intent — they can’t use “we didn’t mean to imply that” as a defense — but on what consumers take away from the advertising content. For example, if a product uses an image of “doctors” in white lab coats, you’ll probably assume the produce has clinically proven benefits, even if the marketer doesn’t say it does. Also not allowed are vague claims such as “Product X may have (or helps achieve) Y benefit,” or citing weak studies that can at best be described as “promising,” “preliminary,” “initial” or “pilot.”

Another way companies often managed to make dubious claims without “actually” making them was through testimonials, “expert” endorsements or sponsored blog posts. The FTC is making it clear that if a claim made in this way does not hold up to scientific scrutiny, the advertiser is liable even though they didn’t directly make the claim themselves.

Now, the definition of “advertising” is broad. It includes traditional TV, radio, print and online ads, as well as statements on labels and packages, promotional materials, social media and influencer marketing, news releases, and media interviews. However, the FTC does not regulate accuracy of health claims in independently published articles, books, podcasts, etc. To become savvier about false advertising claims, it’s worth perusing the official Health Products Compliance Guidance, as they have lots of “don’t do this” examples that can help you learn what to watch out for.