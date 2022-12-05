On Nutrition

Do you love to give books as gifts? So do I, and I try to be spot-on when it comes to matching the book to the recipient’s interests or needs. That’s why I’m sharing five books in the food-nutrition-wellness sphere that have resonated with my clients and other people in my world — with ideas for who in your world they might resonate with as well.

For women who feel like their worth is in their appearance

I have two clients who plan to give “More Than A Body: Your Body Is an Instrument, Not an Ornament,” by Lindsay and Lexie Kite, to their female relatives this year. It’s that good. The Kite sisters draw on their work as body-image researchers to explore the ways that life experiences can cause disruptions big and small in how we feel about our bodies. They show you how you can use those experiences to heal your relationship with your body, rather than staying stuck in a shame spiral or continuing to hope that if you can make your outsides look “OK,” that your mental and emotional health will be “OK,” too.

For the person who wants or needs to cook even though it’s not their favorite thing

Not everyone who cooks does because they enjoy it. Maybe they view it as a chore, maybe they lack confidence, but they do it anyway because they have a family to feed, have food allergies or are trying to save money. Earlier this year I reviewed Leanne Brown’s “Good Enough: A Cookbook: Embracing the Joys of Imperfection & Practicing Self-Care in the Kitchen,” a beautiful and inspiring book that is worth reading even if you never cook from it. It’s a perfect book to curl up with when the weather outside is frightful. Which is right now.

For the woman who’s under a lot of stress

Have a woman in your life who’s feeling fried? Gift them with “Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle” by sisters Emily and Amelia Nagoski. This engaging book explains the difference between stressors — both individual and systemic — and stress itself, and what happens when you deal with the stressors but not with the stress. There are actionable tips for completing the stress cycle — in other words, moving your body out of a state where its stress responses are stuck in “activate” mode. While the book is written for women, I think others could benefit from this book.

For the parent who wants to help their kids avoid diet culture

I reviewed “How to Raise an Intuitive Eater: Raising the Next Generation With Food and Body Confidence” by Pacific Northwest registered dietitian nutritionists Sumner Brooks and Amee Severson back in January, and think this would make an excellent gift for parents who have suffered from dieting and have confided that they don’t want to pass that legacy onto their kids. If you’re a parent who’s already using an intuitive-eating approach, the book could be a good gift for your parents if they tend to use food rules with your kids — or make comments about your child’s eating — to your dismay.

For the new intuitive eater

“Intuitive Eating for Every Day: 365 Daily Practices & Inspirations to Rediscover the Pleasures of Eating” is like having intuitive eating co-founder Evelyn Tribole in your back pocket. She’s smart, caring and delightful, so that’s a good thing. There are 52 weekly intentions, supported by daily inspirations, affirmations and practices related to the 10 principles of intuitive eating, as well as to self-compassion, self-care, body appreciation and more.