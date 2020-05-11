Shake off the ties that bind you to your at-home routines, and get ready to soar with your kids. In this edition of the Weekly Wonder, we’re getting outside for stomach-dropping flights, a bit of playtime with Seattle Aquarium’s sea otters and more.

Zooooom! Fly with the Blue Angels

What would it be like to tear through the sky with the Blue Angels, who sometimes fly only 18 inches apart? They’re scheduled to roar over the Seattle area from July 30 through Aug. 2, but you can watch from the cockpit now as they zip over Florida in a Navy video (bit.ly/navy-video). Then try not to get dizzy while you spin around with a 360-degree video from USA Today (bit.ly/blueangels-spin), and learn how they perform one signature stunt (st.news/stunt).

Make a lava lamp

What makes a lava lamp so wonderfully oozy? Find out by doing an experiment from the Pacific Science Center. You’ll see the directions at bit.ly/psc-lavalamp.

Go on a volcano adventure

Hankering for a trip to Mount Rainier, Washington state’s 14,410-foot-tall active volcano? Start your Google Earth tour (earth.app.goo.gl/AwnMSv) at the entrance gate. After you explore each site, click the arrows at bottom right to move on. Underneath the crater lurks a little-known natural laboratory like no other: a labyrinth of ice caves. Take a peek inside at st.news/caves, and find out what’s happening now at Rainier via the webcams at nps.gov/mora.

You otter see this

You can’t go to the Seattle Aquarium these days, but you can still meet sea otters Adaa, Lootas, Aniak and Mishka at seattleaquarium.org/animals/sea-otters. We could spend all day watching them play at seattleaquarium.org/live-cams. During the closure, aquarium staffers are still hard at work caring for the animals. Head to st.news/aquariumwork for a recent look behind the scenes.

Finish with a sweet treat

Try a kid-friendly recipe for Tin Roof Sundae Pie, made magical by the sweet-salty combination of ice cream, cornflakes and peanut butter. If you don’t eat peanuts, another nut butter will work. Find the recipe at allrecipes.com/recipe/15797/.