Dear Seattle: We know some of you believe in the Freeze and some of you don’t. But regardless, many in the Northwest struggle to make new friends — one poll found that nearly half of Washington and Oregon residents prefer not to interact with people they don’t know.

On behalf of all transplants, or anyone else looking to expand their social circle, we want to know what’s worked for you. Where in Seattle have you had the most success meeting new people and finding community: Was it a certain bar, community center or park? What advice do you have for those who feel iced-out?

Help us create a guide to melting the Freeze by filling out the form below or emailing smccullough@seattletimes.com. Your response, lightly edited for grammar and length, may be included in a future story.

More how to seattle An introduction to the local lingo