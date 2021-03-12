Happy Friday! The Grammy Awards honoring the best in music are happening this Sunday. If you’re not up to speed on nominees, performers and more, check out our coverage below! Or if you’re just looking for other things to do this weekend, see some of our other recommendations.

Grammys

Compare your predictions for who will win this Sunday with those from our music writer.

Get to know some of the nominees with ties to Seattle’s jazz scene.

From transcendent superstar Beyoncé to legends like John Prine and Nat King Cole, read these five books about 2021 Grammy Award nominees.

Read up about nominees with ties to small-town Washington, and see the full list of all nominated artists from Washington state.

Eats and drinks

Try some of the best fried fish around the city, including in a South Seattle gas station.

Bake some farm cakes, which are rich and creamy dessert muffins.

Make these vegan and gluten-free brownies, recipe courtesy of cake-maker Carla Schier.

Check out this updating list of where you can get takeout or delivery in the Seattle area.

Books, movies and TV

Listen to these five audiobooks that recount American history as written and voiced by Black women.

Find something to stream from this list of what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Outdoors